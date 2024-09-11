‘Succession Stories’ Podcast Keys in On Succession Planning, Advocacy with Family Enterprise USA President Pat Soldano

Podcast Host Laurie Barkman Discusses Next Generation Business Transitioning with Leading Voice on Capitol Hill for Family Business, Successful Individuals

DC, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proactive planning is the key to transitioning family businesses to the next generation, and the vital to avoiding pitfalls of succession, according to a new podcast featuring Family Enterprise USA’s Pat Soldano and podcast host Laurie Barkman, known as the “Business Transition Sherpa.”The podcast, part of a series called “Succession Stories,” is airing now on Apple iTunes and other podcast platforms.The segment entitled, Power of Family Business Advocacy and Succession Planning, discusses policy related challenges, particularly around taxes and estate planning.The podcast can be found by linking to: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/power-of-family-business-advocacy-and/id1507050698?i=1000662167184 Barkman, known as The Business Transition Sherpa, is also the author of "The Business Transition Handbook: How to Avoid Transition Pitfalls and Create Valuable Exit Options."During the 30-minute podcast, Soldano, President of Family Enterprise USA, discusses with Barkman the crucial need for early family wealth transition plans, how the next generation’s views on family management needs can vary widely from founders, and how expiring tax policies can disrupt planning. Soldano also talks about the urgent need for more advocacy on Capitol Hill.“Family businesses are the largest private employer in the country, but our legislators are just now waking up to this important segment of the U.S. economy,” says Soldano. “It’s critical our family business voices get heard in Washington D.C.”Family businesses account for 83.3 million jobs, or 59 percent of the country’s private workforce, according to research. America’s family-owned businesses contribute $7.7 trillion annually to the U.S. gross domestic product. The podcast series , Succession Stories, explores the entrepreneurial stages of a business, from growth to maturity to focusing on value creation, exit planning, succession, and M&A for owner-led companies.About Family Enterprise USAFamily Enterprise USA promotes generationally owned family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. Since 2007, Family Enterprise USA has represented and celebrated all sizes, professions, and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. It is a bipartisan 501.c3 organization. familyenterpriseusa.comAbout Succession StoriesSuccession Stories is an award-winning podcast guiding entrepreneurs from transition to transaction hosted by Laurie Barkman. Succession Stories explores the entrepreneurial stages of a business from growth to maturity focusing on value creation, exit planning, succession, and M&A for owner-led companies. If you are an entrepreneur looking for inspiration to create a more valuable business, or an owner who wants to figure out the best way to transition or sell their closely held company, this podcast is for you. Laurie Barkman, Amazon best-selling author of "The Business Transition Handbook: How to Avoid Transition Pitfalls and Create Valuable Exit Options." Learn more about Laurie's strategic business transition planning and M&A advisory services by visiting: https://thebusinesstransitionsherpa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.