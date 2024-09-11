Submit Release
Statement from Governor Phil Scott on the Twenty-Third Anniversary of 9/11

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement:

"On this day twenty-three years ago, an evil act of terrorism shook the foundation of our nation. But, even in our darkest hour, we joined together and emerged stronger – with our American values of freedom, prosperity, and justice guiding us.

"We will never forget the devastation caused on September 11, 2001, and we should never forget the service and sacrifice by so many on that day, as well as the unity of our nation that followed in the days, months, and years since."

