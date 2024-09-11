DOLL AMIR & ELEY’s MICHAEL AMIR & HUNTER ELEY NAMED TOP LITIGATORS IN AMERICA

Michael Amir Hunter Eley

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doll Amir & Eley LLP announced today that Co-Founders Michael Amir and Hunter Eley have been recognized by Lawdragon in its “2025’s 500 Leading Litigators in America.” The publication received a record number of submissions and based their selections on original journalistic research and an extensive vetting process.“These lawyers win hundreds of millions, billions even,” states the publisher. “They win rights, or lose them. They win freedom, or lose it for someone. They have the abilities to change businesses and entire industries. It’s an audacious thing a trial lawyer does: to tell a judge, jury or other arbiter, Hear me. Believe me. Rule for my client.’ Bravo to everyone here, and every litigator out there working on their craft and a cause.”Mr. Amir has a 25-year record of winning bet-the-company cases. He represents a variety of clients in high-stakes litigation, including health organizations, banks, technology companies, educational organizations (universities and schools), large national corporations, medium-sized companies, and high net-worth individuals. He has represented clients as lead counsel in complex matters in all phases of litigation, including state and federal jury and bench trials, arbitration proceedings, and Court of Appeals and California Supreme Court arguments. Mr. Amir has been recognized as a top healthcare lawyer by the Daily Journal and named a Southern California “Super Lawyer” since 2010.Mr. Eley has served as lead counsel for clients in defense of class action and individual lawsuits throughout the country. Recently recognized as a Top Litigator by Los Angeles Business Journal, he has successfully litigated cases at all levels, including arguing cases of first impression in the Ninth Circuit, arguing appeals in the California Court of Appeal and routinely appearing in state and federal trial courts nationwide. Mr. Eley’s experience extends across all lines of the consumer lending business, including issues arising out of retail and online banking, mortgage lending and servicing, credit cards, healthcare loans and auto loans.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.