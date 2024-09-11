Forsys opens bulk sampling box cut at Valencia with Inaugural blast

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) (“Forsys” or the “Company”)

Forsys is pleased to report that it has commenced a bulk sampling program with an inaugural blast attended by local dignitaries, including the Ministry of Mining and local leaders, at Valencia (ML 149), at the Company’s Norasa Uranium project (“Norasa1”). The Company continues to conduct substantial metallurgical testwork at Valencia and the excavation of a box cut will facilitate the collection of fresh ore for further large column and heap leaching pilot testing.

Figure 1: Valencia blast site

At the blast Forsys’ Country Director, Mr. van Wyk on behalf of the Company said: “We are working closely with the Namibian government to advance the Norasa project, in line with the nation’s stated strategy of supporting the development of new mines. Norasa represents a great opportunity to boost the nation’s economy, increase export earnings, and create jobs. We are working hard to ensure our plans for construction are fully optimized and sustainable — both environmentally and socially. Today’s blast symbolizes our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and economic growth for all stakeholders.”

The Mayor of Arandis, His Worship Risto Kapendah, delivered a keynote address where he highlighted the significant impact Norasa is expected to have on the local economy and community. He emphasized the future potential for Arandis to become a central hub for the Valencia uranium mine's workforce. “Considering that the mine will employ over 1,000 personnel, my hope is to see Arandis town housing Valencia uranium mine employees and the buses driving in our streets transporting employees,” he stated. “Valencia is strategically located near our town, being less than 50 kilometres away.”

The event was attended by other dignitaries, including the Honourable Tjekero Tweya - Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Natural Resources, and representatives from the Ministry of Mines and Energy. Also in attendance were His Worship Cllr David Am-!Gabeb, Deputy Mayor of Swakopmund Municipality.

1 The Norasa Uranium Project (“Norasa“) is wholly owned by the Company’s 100% subsidiary Valencia Uranium (Pty) Ltd. (“Valencia Uranium”) and comprises the Valencia uranium deposits (held under ML-149) ("Valencia”) and the Namibplaas uranium deposit (under EPL-3638, application for ML-251) (“Namibplaas”), located in the Erongo region of Namibia.

