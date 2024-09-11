Iantrek Announces Publication of Results of its Bio-interventional Uveoscleral Outflow Technology in Patients with Open-Angle Glaucoma

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iantrek, Inc., a venture-backed, medical technology company pioneering next-generation bio- and micro-interventional approaches for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases, today announced that clinical results of its uveoscleral outflow technology in 243 eyes with open-angle glaucoma were published in the peer-review Journal of Clinical Medicine. Topline results were presented earlier this year at the 2024 American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery Annual Meeting in Boston, MA.



The CREST registry is a prospective real-world evidence study which is the largest of its kind to report on the outcomes of an advanced surgical technique for uveoscleral outflow enhancement in patients with open-angle glaucoma. The procedure uses Iantrek’s proprietary cyclodialysis system in combination with its allogeneic bio-interventional technology. The multi-interventional technique demonstrates a robust clinical effect and a low incidence of adverse events, consistent with its minimally invasive surgical approach. The results of the study are available open-access through the journal (https://www.mdpi.com/2077-0383/13/16/4593).

Enhancing aqueous drainage through the uveoscleral outflow pathway has the highest established therapeutic index in glaucoma pharmacotherapy and is considered one of the most significant unmet needs in the surgical treatment of this disease. Currently, there are no other interventional technologies on the US market targeting the uveoscleral outflow pathway.

“The uveoscleral outflow is the next frontier for interventional glaucoma. Iantrek’s technology fills a huge gap in our surgical armamentarium. This next-generation bio-interventional approach is elegant, biocompatible, bio-conforming, and uses natural, homologous tissue, free from implantable hardware,” said Dr. Leon W. Herndon, one of the study authors. “It unlocks the potential of a major aqueous drainage pathway in a way that surgeons have long been striving to achieve.”

About Iantrek

Iantrek, Inc. (www.iantrekmed.com) is a medical technology company founded by ophthalmic innovator Dr. Ianchulev, which is focused on micro- and bio-interventional solutions to advance the surgical treatment of chronic eye diseases. The company has developed a comprehensive late-stage portfolio for ophthalmic interventions and is committed to advancing the treatment paradigm in glaucoma care.

Media contact:

Mike Haydin

mikehaydin@iantrekmed.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.