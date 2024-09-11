RTI to Exhibit at MINExpo 2024 and Showcase RTI Connext®

Stop by booth #11601 to see how Connext enables real-time, AI-driven integration for secure, reliable operations in remote mining environments

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the infrastructure software company for smart-world systems, will be exhibiting at the annual MINExpo INTERNATIONAL® , the industry’s largest global mining event, held from September 24-26, 2024 in Las Vegas. RTI will showcase how RTI Connext® integrates AI and autonomous mining from edge to cloud.



Autonomy and data-centric architectures have come to represent the most cost-effective way to add real-time decision-making and monitoring to the sometimes unpredictable and often challenging large-scale mining operations. Based on the Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard , Connext enables systems to operate in real-time in inaccessible, remote or hazardous environments, and allows the connected components of a mining system to work as one integrated solution by leveraging AI and sharing real-time data reliably and securely.

RTI is looking forward to speaking with customers and inviting innovators to learn about its autonomy-enabling solutions. These solutions empower manufacturers and operators to:

Design the next generation of mining vehicles with new E/E software-defined architectures

Train ML and AI systems with rich data to speed to market autonomous operations

Deliver real-time V2X communication and telemetry data over unreliable networks

Build and deploy tele-operation capabilities for distant mining operations

Improve vehicle performance and operating efficiencies with AI

Optimize production costs and improve safety through AI-predictive maintenance and reduced human intervention

Event Details

What: RTI at MINExpo INTERNATIONAL® 2024

When: September 24-26, 2024

Where: Booth #11601 in the West Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

For more information about RTI at MINExpo, including how to schedule a meeting time with executives, please visit this link .

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the infrastructure software company for smart-world systems. RTI Connext® is the world’s leading software framework for intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext users can build systems that combine advanced sensing, fast control, and AI algorithms.

With 2,000 customer designs, RTI excels at getting customers to production. RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, supports dozens of automotive ADAS and software-defined architectures, controls the largest power plants in North America, integrates over 400 major defense programs, drives a new generation of MedTech systems and robotics, and underlies Canada’s air traffic control and NASA’s launch control systems.

RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the market leader in products compliant with the Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional offices in Colorado, Spain, and Singapore.

Download a free trial of the latest, fully-functional Connext software today: www.rti.com/downloads

Media Contacts: Tiffany Yang Public Relations, RTI press@rti.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.