ROME Therapeutics to Participate in 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROME Therapeutics, a biotechnology company harnessing the power of the dark genome to develop breakthrough medicines for serious diseases, today announced that Rosana Kapeller, M.D., Ph.D., President, CEO and Co-Founder of ROME, and members of the company’s Senior Leadership Team, will participate in the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 18, 2024 in New York, NY.



About ROME

ROME Therapeutics is developing novel therapies for a range of serious diseases, including autoimmune disease, cancer, and neurodegeneration, by illuminating the role of the dark genome — the vast genomic expanse beyond the traditional genes, which includes virus-like repetitive elements and non-coding sequences — in human health and disease. Leveraging the company’s unprecedented data sciences platform, ROME has built a deep pipeline of therapies targeting the dark genome. To lead this exploration, ROME has assembled a team of world-class leaders in drug discovery and development across immunology, oncology, chemistry, and machine learning. ROME is based in Boston, Mass. For more information, please visit www.rometx.com.

