PHILIPPINES, September 11 - Press Release

September 11, 2024 Tulfo urges CHR to help indigent PDLS abused by state authorities get justice Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo has urged the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) to identify and help wrongfully imprisoned indigent persons in the country who were abused by state authorities to attain freedom and get the right justice. During the hearing of the Senate Committee on Finance on the 2025 budget of CHR, Tulfo shared that he regularly receives complaints on his radio program about poor people who rotted in jail because they were falsely accused by police authorities and are incapable of posting bail due to financial constraints. Tulfo added that these innocent Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) are trapped in their situations because the lawyers assisting them from the Public Attorney's Office (PAO) are overwhelmed by sheer number of clients. As a result, their court hearings are frequently postponed, causing further delays in the legal process. Notably, CHR failed to share data when asked by Tulfo to give the number of innocent PDLS they were able to assist to freedom and the abusive state authorities that were successfully prosecuted and convicted after their monitoring. Tulfo told CHR Chair Atty. Richard Palpal-latoc to investigate the cases of PDLs wrongly accused by authorities and coordinate with PAO lawyers to ensure swift justice for them. The Senator from Isabela and Davao also ordered Palpal-latoc to monitor and investigate cases of PDLs with questionable deaths, saying that there are cases wherein cops would allow PDLs to hurt fellow inmates to death and report otherwise. Tulfo said Palpal-latoc should finalize the memorandum of agreement between CHR, Philippine National Police and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to require detention and prison cells all over the country to submit a report on PDLs who died under police custody for CHR to investigate. Palpal-latoc agreed to Tulfo's proposal. Finally, Tulfo said he is willing to support CHR's 2025 budget as long as it would help indigent PDLs to get the justice they deserve and hold accountable abusive state authorities, particularly cops. Tulfo sa CHR: tulungan ang mga inosenteng PDLS na inabuso ng mga awtoridad Hinimok ni Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo ang Commission on Human Rights (CHR) na tulungang makalaya at makakuha ng hustisya ang mga mahihirap na Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) na humaharap sa pekeng akusasyon na ibinintang sa kanila ng mga awtoridad, partikular na ng mga pulis. Sa naganap na pagdinig ng Senate Committee on Finance para sa 2025 budget ng CHR, sinabi ni Tulfo na regular siyang nakakatanggap ng mga reklamo ukol sa mga tao na napagdiskitahan ng mga pulis at nakukulong sa bilanguan dahil wala silang pambayad ng piyansa. Dagdag pa ni Tulfo, ang mga inosenteng PDLs na ito ay tumatagal din sa bilangguan dahil napakraming kliyente ng mga abogadong may hawak sa kanilang kaso mula sa Public Attorney's Office (PAO). Bilang resulta, ang kanilang mga pagdinig sa korte ay madalas na ipinagpapaliban at naaantala. Nang hingan ni Tulfo, bigo ang CHR na magpresenta ng data ukol sa bilang ng mga inosenteng PDLS na kanilang natulungang makalaya sa kulungan at ang mga abusadong awtoridad na matagumpay na nalitis at nahatulan sa korte pagkatapos ng kanilang monitoring Inatasan naman ni Tulfo si CHR Chair Atty. Richard Palpal-latoc na imbestigahan ang mga kaso ng PDLs na maling inakusahan ng mga awtoridad at makipag-ugnayan sa mga abogado ng PAO upang matiyak ang mabilis na hustisya para sa kanila. Gayundin, inatasan ng Senador mula Isabela at Davao si Palpal-latoc na imonitor at imbestigahan ang mga kaso ng mga PDL na may kaduda-dudang pagkamatay sa ilalim ng kustodiya ng mga pulis. Pinaalalahanan din ni Tulfo si Palpal-latoc na i-finalize na ang memorandum of agreement sa pagitan ng CHR, Philippine National Police at Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) para obligahin ang detention at prison cells sa buong bansa na magsumite ng report tungkol sa PDLs na namatay sa ilalim ng police custody nang sa gayon ito ay kanilang maimbestigahan. Sinangayunan naman ito ni Palpal-latoc Sa huli, nangako si Tulfo na susuportahan ang 2025 na budget ng CHR basta't itoy makatutulong sa mga mahihirap nating kababayan na inosente at nabubulok na sa bilanguan, gayundin ay managot ang mga abusadong pulis at ibang maysalang state authorities.

