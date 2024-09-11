UK lawyers can now practise in Greece

Before the change, UK lawyers who were not present in Greece before the end of the Brexit transition period were not permitted to practise.

However, our analysis of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement revealed that Greece had committed under the agreement to allowing UK lawyers to practise home country law and public international law under home title.

This significant development is the culmination of more than three years of our continuous efforts on behalf of members, in close collaboration with:

UK government officials

law firms

the Greek Bar Associations of Athens and Piraeus

How can UK lawyers practise in Greece?

To practise in Greece, UK lawyers must register with the local bar association. Each bar association will maintain a register for UK lawyers.

To register, UK lawyers must provide:

a copy of an identification document, such as a passport or identity card, accompanied by proof of legal residence

a copy of a criminal record from the UK and Greece

a certificate of registration from the competent authority in the UK that: states the purpose for which it has been issued contains (at minimum) the details of the appointments, promotions and disciplinary sanctions of the person concerned, with a summary of any disciplinary offences and the penalty imposed has been issued no more than three months before the date of registration



We will be liaising with the Solicitors Regulation Authority to make sure our members are issued with the right documentation.

Once registered, UK lawyers are subject to the same professional conduct and ethics rules and disciplinary proceedings as Greek lawyers.

Who can register to practise in Greece?

Any lawyer who has obtained their professional qualification in any of the UK jurisdictions (England and Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland). They must carry one of the following titles:

advocate

barrister

solicitor

What can UK lawyers practise in Greece?

UK lawyers can provide advice on public international law and home country law. This means English and Welsh solicitors can practise English and Welsh law, Scottish solicitors can practise Scottish law, and so on.

UK lawyers are not permitted to:

advise on Greek law or EU law

appear in court

What does this mean for you?

Thanks to these changes, lawyers qualified in the UK who meet immigration requirements will be able to practise in Greece as individual lawyers or as part of firms operating there.

Commenting on the passing of the legislation, Law Society president Nick Emmerson said: “this is a landmark achievement for UK lawyers and law firms.

“The Law Society has worked tirelessly with the UK government to ensure that our members can continue to provide their services in one of the continent’s most important markets.

“I would like to extend my sincere thanks to all those involved in this process, including our counterparts in Greece and the UK government, for their unwavering support and commitment.

“This new law signifies a strong step forward in safeguarding the interests of UK legal professionals abroad and reaffirms the importance of collaborative international relations in the legal sector.”