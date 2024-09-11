Fluke Tools Now Available in Raiven Marketplace, Featuring the New FEV150

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raiven , a leading procurement platform for contractors and facility managers, is excited to announce the addition of Fluke tools to its growing marketplace. This partnership brings Fluke’s renowned precision measurement instruments and diagnostic tools to Raiven’s extensive marketplace.Fluke is the leader in multimeters, thermal cameras, calibration tools, testing equipment, eMobility, and more. One of their newest innovative products is the FEV150 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Analyzer. The FEV150 is designed to simulate the presence of an electric vehicle for testing the functionality and safety of an EV charger after it’s been installed. This advanced tool ensures EV charging stations have been installed and operate properly without needing an actual electrical vehicle to perform the testing. This enables electrical contractors to be far more efficient in the installation process and provides peace of mind for EV owners.KEY FEATURES OF THE FLUKE FEV150 INCLUDE:· COMPREHENSIVE TESTING: Simulates vehicle charging to test the entire EVSE system.· SAFETY ASSURANCE: Verifies the safety and functionality of charging stations.· USER-FRIENDLY INTERFACE: Easy-to-use controls and clear display for accurate diagnostics.· ROBUST DESIGN: Built to withstand the rigors of field use, ensuring long-term reliability.“We are thrilled to offer Fluke’s exceptional tools in the Raiven Marketplace,” said Brett Knox , CEO of Raiven. “Fluke’s reputation for quality and innovation perfectly aligns with our mission to provide top-tier products to our members. The addition of the FEV150 is particularly timely as the demand for electric vehicle infrastructure continues to grow.”This collaboration with Fluke expands Raiven’s product offerings, providing electrification professionals with access to reliable tools that enhance their capabilities. Raiven members can now benefit from the precision and dependability that Fluke tools are known for, all while taking advantage of Raiven’s streamlined procurement process and competitive pricing.For more information about the Fluke FEV150 and other Fluke tools now available in the Raiven Marketplace, visit Raiven Marketplace. ABOUT RAIVEN:Raiven is a premier purchasing and supply chain management software platform that enables contractors and facility managers to optimize their procurement processes. By leveraging group purchasing and AI-driven algorithms, Raiven helps businesses achieve significant savings on their common purchases while enhancing efficiency and productivity.ABOUT FLUKE:Fluke Corporation is a leading manufacturer of industrial testing and diagnostic equipment, renowned for its precision and reliability. Specializing in electronic test tools and software, Fluke's products are designed to help professionals in fields such as electrical engineering, HVAC, and industrial maintenance ensure safety and efficiency in their operations.

