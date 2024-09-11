Granicer Ceramica Indiana Debuts Stylish and Durable Porcelain Slabs in The U.S. Market

Premium Porcelain Slabs - Granicer Ceramica Indiana Porcelain Slabs from Granicer Combine Elegance and Safety - Granicer Ceramica Indiana Blend of Design, Durability and Sustainability - Granicer Ceramica Indiana

Granicer Ceramica Indiana presents its stylish and durable porcelain slabs to the U.S. market, featuring designs that blend safety, sustainability, and elegance

Our porcelain slabs are crafted to provide the perfect balance of elegance, making them a trusted choice of applications, including kitchen islands, countertops, fireplaces, feature walls, and outdoor” — Prashant Patel

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Granicer Ceramica Indiana, a leading manufacturer of premium porcelain slabs , is excited to announce the launch of its innovative slab collections in the U.S. market. These new offerings are designed to meet the highest standards, combining aesthetic appeal with long-lasting durability, making them an excellent choice for both residential and commercial projects. As demand for sustainable building materials grows, Granicer's products are poised to become a preferred option for architects, designers, and homeowners."Our latest porcelain slabs collection seamlessly integrates contemporary design with practical functionality, enabling customers to create spaces that are both visually stunning and highly functional," said Prashant Patel, Managing Director at Granicer Ceramica Indiana.Granicer's porcelain slabs are designed with safety in mind. The smooth surfaces of these tiles, combined with their anti-slip features, reduce the risk of slipping and injury, making them ideal for high-traffic areas in both residential and commercial establishments. Integrating these safety features into trendy designs ensures greater flexibility in planning and installation, simplifying the decision-making process for designers and homeowners alike.The new collections feature a variety of porcelain slabs, available in over 15 sizes and 11 unique finishes, each offering distinct textures and patterns to suit a wide range of design needs:• Albestone Grey (Carve-Tech Finish): A textured, three-dimensional surface that adds depth and visual interest, ideal for modern and high-traffic areas.• Armani Bianco (Elegance Finish): A timeless white slab with subtle veining, offering a clean and sophisticated look suitable for both residential and commercial settings.• Black Sahara (Sahara Finish): Bold and dramatic, this slab features deep black tones with striking white veining, perfect for creating statement pieces in any environment.• Grigio Carnico (Gamma Finish): A contemporary gray slab with intricate white patterns, a stylish option for modern interiors."We believe that beautiful design should never come at the expense of safety or quality," added Prashant Patel. "Our porcelain slabs are crafted to provide the perfect balance of elegance and practicality, making them a trusted choice for a wide range of applications, including kitchen islands, countertops, fireplaces, feature walls, and outdoor installations." added Prashant Patel. The combination of unique finishes, durable design, and integrated safety features, along with minimal joints between tiles, helps achieve a sleek finish and makes them easy to maintain.These large porcelain slabs can be used for various applications, including kitchen islands, countertops, fireplaces, feature walls, and outdoor installations. The combination of unique finishes, durable design, and integrated safety features ensures that these slabs not only enhance the aesthetics of any space but also stand the test of time.Granicer Ceramica Indiana is committed to sustainability, with each porcelain slab manufactured using environmentally responsible processes. The products meet international standards for quality and environmental impact, including ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications, ensuring they are both stylish and eco-friendly.For more information about Granicer's products and availability in the U.S., please visit the website.About Granicer Ceramica IndianaGranicer Ceramica Indiana is a leading manufacturer of large-format porcelain slabs and tiles, with a production capacity of 30,000 square meters per day. Recognized as an emerging leader by ACIMAC and awarded as the best tile plant in Asia by The Times Group, Granicer is also a 3-star certified export house by the Ministry of Commerce of India. The company continues to set new benchmarks in manufacturing porcelain slabs and tiles, solidifying its position as a premium porcelain brand

