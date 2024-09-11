Re-Invent X: Africa’s Biggest AI Training Summit Set to Hold in Lagos, Nigeria

A Three-Day Training with Global Speakers at Civic Center, Lagos, Nigeria to Focus on Generative AI Training and Bridging the Tech Divide.

LAGOS, NIGERIA, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brave Achievers, a U.S.-based non-profit organization dedicated to empowering talented and underrepresented individuals in the USA and Africa, has announced its inaugural edition of the Re-Invent X Summit in Nigeria. The AI Training Summit is set to take place at Civic Center, Lagos, Nigeria, from November 20-22, 2024.

In a bold move to catalyze Nigeria's Generative AI tech revolution, Lagos is set to become the epicenter of generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) in Africa this November. The Re-Invent X Summit promises to be a game-changer in empowering Nigerians with cutting-edge AI skills and opening doors to global opportunities. The summit will bring together tech enthusiasts, professionals, and industry leaders for an intensive three-day program focused on Generative AI training, machine learning, and AI business models.

"This summit is not just an event; it's a launchpad for Nigeria's tech future," says Pamela Olomola, Founder and Chief Experience Officer at Brave Achievers. "We're tackling head-on the challenges of underrepresentation, age bias, and the skills gap that have held our tech industry back. Re-Invent X is about equipping Nigerians with the AI skills necessary to drive social and economic progress."

The 3-day summit will feature keynote speeches from global tech leaders, hands-on workshops on AI applications, networking opportunities with potential employers from top companies, and panel discussions on cybersecurity, content creation, and business applications of AI led industry experts and thought leaders from North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, such as Chrissie Cremers, co-founder of Agency; Dr. James Ong, founder, Artificial Intelligence International Institute; Yinka Fayomi, Chairman of Foreign Investment Network; Michael Ramsbacker, Product Leader, Identity and Fraud; Lydie Ngo Nogol, Chief Information Security Officer, Subsaharien Francophone; Andeed Ma, President of the Risk and Insurance Management Association of Singapore; Adesunmbo Adeoye, CEO of Esobevents & Founder Esob Heroes; Peter Nilsson, Product Development Specialist; Tokunbo Smith, Consultant to Nigeria Data Protection Commission; Godslove Chinekwe, CEO and Founder of UX Professionals; Bernadette Emerson, Mining Engineering Investor; Akin Olasupo, DevOps Consultant; and Anne Saliu, Senior Lecturer at Anglia Ruskin University, London.

With limited spots available, tech enthusiasts and novices are encouraged to register early. The summit also offers a 24-hour hackathon with a ₦3 million prize, an AI startup pitch competition judged by venture capitalists, and a job fair featuring top Nigerian and multinational tech companies.

Tokunbo Smith, a Chartered Information Technology Professional and ISACA Certified Data Protection Solutions Engineer, adds, “Re-Invent X is exactly what Nigeria needs to leapfrog into the Generative AI era. It can potentially create thousands of jobs and position our country as a tech hub in Africa."

Success stories are already emerging. Daisy Ogelenya’s testimonial, a participant in a previous Brave Achievers program, shares, "The training I received opened doors I never thought possible. I now work remotely for a Canadian marketing company, earning comfortably while living in Lagos."

"We're not just teaching AI; we're building a community of innovators," says Olomola. "Whether you're a student, a career-changer, or a tech veteran, Re-Invent X has something for you."

To register or learn more about sponsorship and volunteer opportunities, visit www.braveachievers.com/reinventxtrainingsummit

About Brave Achievers

Brave Achievers is a nonprofit organization that empowers talented and underrepresented individuals in the USA and Africa. Through boot camps and initiatives like Re-Invent X, we equip learners with practical skills in Product Design, Low-Code Development, Technical Writing, and now Artificial Intelligence.

For more information, visit www.braveachievers.com

About Re-Invent X: The AI Training Summit

Re-Invent X is Brave Achievers' flagship initiative to democratize AI education and bridge the global tech divide. By bringing world-class training to Lagos, we're not just teaching AI – we're reinventing Africa's tech future.

For media inquiries, contact: oyinda.bankole@twaafrica.com

