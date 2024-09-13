"Japanese Rail Sim", A new type of train operating game that has arrived

Japan Rail Sim Japanese Rail Sim: Hakone Japanese Rail Sim: Hakone Screen Shot Japanese Rail Sim: Journey to Kyoto Japanese Rail Sim: Journey to Kyoto Screen Shot

TOKYO, JAPAN, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new type of train operating game that has arrived! Enjoy operating trains in Japan with realistic footage!

Sonic Powered is pleased to announce a new game that will allow you to enjoy the experience of operating Japanese trains on Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation® 4, and Steam®.

Japanese Rail Sim - This game is a new type of train operating game that uses video taken from the cab of a real train, to make you feel like you are really operating a train through live-action video. The game is set in a Japanese sightseeing area, such as Kyoto or Hakone, and you can also enjoy tourist information on famous sightseeing spots where you can feel the nature, history, and culture of Japan.

The operating method is simple and easy to play, but the game is very in-depth because mastering it requires accurate operating with respect to stopping points and times.

A realistic operating experience, easy yet hard to master, relaxing sightseeing - this is the “Japanese Rail Sim” series. We hope you will enjoy playing it!

The latest title is set in the popular tourist destination of Hakone!

Experience the charm of Japan, along with the scenery of the seasons!

Hakone is close to Tokyo and Mt. Fuji and attracts many tourists.

Hakone is a place rich in Japanese culture, with spots where visitors can experience nature in each of the four seasons, hot springs that warm the body and soul, and shrines with a sense of history.

The Hakone Tozan Railway is the stage for the newest title, in which you can enjoy operating on the Hakone Tozan Railway in two different seasons, spring and autumn!

Japanese Rail Sim: Hakone - Town of Natural Beauty and Hot Springs

The Nintendo Switch version will be released on September 19th and is now available for pre-order. The special pre-order sale, which is being held until September 18th, the day before the release, is now offering a special [ 60% off ].

The sale is only a few days away! Don't miss this chance and pre-order now!

Click on the following URL to make a reservation!

My Nintendo Store ( US ):

https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/products/japanese-rail-sim-hakone-town-of-natural-beauty-and-hot-springs-switch/

My Nintendo Store ( UK ):

https://www.nintendo.com/en-gb/Games/Nintendo-Switch-download-software/Japanese-Rail-Sim-Hakone-Town-of-Natural-Beauty-and-Hot-Springs-2643937.html

Even more special new information!

It is now available in the Steam store! The release is scheduled for September 19.

Please add it to your wishlist and look forward to it!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3145510/EX/

- The game trailer is also showing footage of the game in action!

https://youtu.be/omdCX7J0_6E?si=Cumm9-tznw7mm6Vi

Discover the beautiful town of Hakone and immerse yourself in its tourist experience through the numerous sightseeing photos and videos provided in-game.

Experience beautiful autumn leaves on a large screen!

Enjoy operating and sightseeing in Kyoto as an operator of the Eizan Train!

The Eizan Train travels through the well-known Japanese city of Kyoto.

The train runs from the city to the mountains, passing through beautiful scenery including the Maple Tunnel, which is famous for its autumn leaves.

With high quality and high-definition images, the sight of beautiful autumn leaves spreading out before your eyes is a must-see. Take a trip to Kyoto anytime in the game!

Japanese Rail Sim: Journey to Kyoto

- Check out the game trailer to see what the game has to offer.

https://youtu.be/0zKRoasK8yk?si=P2YOevOr01iTadvn

If you're planning a trip to Kyoto, check out the stores below!

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1761290/_/

PlayStation 4 ( US ):

https://store.playstation.com/en-us/product/UP0079-CUSA28207_00-1359332952711598

PlayStation 4 ( UK ):

https://store.playstation.com/en-gb/product/EP6857-CUSA28510_00-7474878518110939

Japanese Rail Sim: Hakone - Town of Natural Beauty and Hot Springs will be available for Switch and Steam from September 19th (2024).

For more information, please visit:

My Nintendo Store ( US ):

https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/products/japanese-rail-sim-hakone-town-of-natural-beauty-and-hot-springs-switch/

My Nintendo Store ( UK ):

https://www.nintendo.com/en-gb/Games/Nintendo-Switch-download-software/Japanese-Rail-Sim-Hakone-Town-of-Natural-Beauty-and-Hot-Springs-2643937.html

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3145510/EX/

website：https://www.sonicpowered.co.jp/train/ex/nsw-hakone/en/

X account: https://x.com/tetsutabi_pr

Product Information:

Title: Japanese Rail Sim: Hakone－Town of Natural Beauty and Hot Springs

Platform: Nintendo SWITCH Series / Steam

Language: English / Japanese / Simplified Chinese / Traditional Chinese

Price (US) Switch: $ 49.99 -> $ 19.99 60% OFF

Price (UK) Switch: £ 44.99 -> £ 17.99 60% OFF

Price (EU) Switch: 49.99EURO -> 19.99 EURO 60% OFF

Price Steam: tba

