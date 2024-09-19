Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,603 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,201 in the last 365 days.

Revolutionizing the Smoothie Franchise: How Baja Smoothies Offers a Unique Opportunity

Baja Smoothies Introduces New Franchise Model with Emphasis on Accessibility and Flexibility

MARLTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baja Smoothies has announced the launch of a new franchise model designed to provide a different approach for individuals interested in business ownership. This model features a low initial investment, a mobile business format, and opportunities to participate in high-traffic events.

Accessible Investment

The new franchise model from Baja Smoothies is structured to lower the financial entry barriers typically associated with starting a franchise. By offering a lower initial investment, the company aims to make franchise ownership more accessible to a broader range of potential business owners.

Flexible Business Model

The franchise model includes a mobile option, allowing franchisees to operate smoothie bars and pop-up units at various locations such as street fairs, corporate events, and local markets. This flexibility is intended to help franchisees adapt to different customer needs and market conditions.

Opportunities at High-Traffic Events

Baja Smoothies provides franchisees with access to high-traffic events and strategic locations. This approach is designed to increase visibility and attract a larger customer base, potentially leading to increased business opportunities.

Support for Franchisees

The company offers comprehensive support services to franchisees, including training and operational assistance, to help them manage their businesses effectively.

About Baja Smoothies

Baja Smoothies offers a range of smoothie options to meet diverse customer preferences. The company is focused on maintaining quality and adapting to the needs of its franchisees. For more information about franchise opportunities, please contact:

Contact:

Franchise Development Team
Baja Smoothies
Email: franchise@bajasmoothies.com
Phone: (651) 661-4445
Website: www.bajasmoothies.com

Robert Katz
The Stanwood Group, LLC
+1 267-769-4759
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Revolutionizing the Smoothie Franchise: How Baja Smoothies Offers a Unique Opportunity

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more