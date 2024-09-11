Home Affairs on mobile units providing IDs to learners

The Department of Home Affairs is proud to report that, during the first quarter of the 2024/2025 financial year, we have delivered the dignity of an ID card and other empowering documentation to 37 214 learners at 1 625 schools nationwide. Through the use of our mobile offices and in partnership with the Department of Basic Education, we are taking Home Affairs services to the doorstep of schools around the country, eliminating the need for learners and their parents to spend money on visiting offices.

Our officials are on the ground in communities every day, delivering services and coordinating their visits with school principals, School Governing Bodies, local councillors and other stakeholders.

“Our goal remains the complete digital transformation and automation of all Home Affairs processes to make it more secure and convenient to obtain civic documentation. However, even while we work to put in place the reforms required to turn the Department into a digital-first organisation, we are also finding innovative ways to improve our existing service offering. This project is a good example of our commitment to continuously improve our use of the tools currently at our disposal to deliver dignity, even as we work at speed to bring about the digital transformation of the Department,” said Minister Leon Schreiber.

The partnership with the Department of Basic Education has extended Home Affairs services to rural provinces like Limpopo, where 8 765 leaners applied for IDs at their schools between April and June 2024. Another 5 763 learners in the Eastern Cape and 3 799 also applied in KwaZulu-Natal in this period. During the same period, the Department assisted 44 619 adults to apply for their IDs via mobile offices. In total,

Home Affairs assisted 81 833 people to apply for their IDs right where they live between April and June 2024.

