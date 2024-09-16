Mid-Sized Businesses Find Current AP/AR Systems Inadequate

AP Automation process

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recent PYMNTS report highlights that while 93% of mid-sized businesses recognize the limitations of their current accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) systems, many are still reliant on manual processes. This suggests a gap between awareness of the issue and taking action to address it.Additionally, report highlights a key insight into the low adoption of full automation among businesses, revealing that 96% of mid-sized businesses mention high implementation costs as a significant barrier. This financial hurdle has limited automation to just 5% of businesses despite its potential benefits for operational efficiency. AP/AR Automation services play a crucial role for the growth of mid-sized businesses because they help in increased efficiency and enhanced cash flow management. By automating your accounts payable and receivable businesses can streamline their financial operations, reduce human errors and gain real time insights on their financial performance.“Automation in AP/AR drives strategic business growth.” Says Ajay Mehta CEO, of IBN Technologies the leading experts in providing AP/AR Automation services. “It enables businesses to streamline financial operations, ultimately fostering efficiency and scalability." Mehta adds.As mid-sized businesses continue to navigate economic uncertainties and competitive pressures, investing in customized AP/AR automation solutions become increasingly essential. These solutions not only streamline financial processes but also support scalability and resilience, positioning businesses for sustained growth and success in dynamic market environments.IBN Technologies, a leader in AP/AR automation services, is making significant strides in helping businesses automate their accounts payable and receivable processes. Through their innovative solutions, IBN Technologies ensures cost reduction, enhanced visibility, by streamlining these critical financial functions, the company not only simplifies complex processes but also provides real-time insights and robust financial controls. This comprehensive approach empowers businesses to make informed decisions, reduce operational costs, and maintain healthy cash flows, thereby positioning them for sustained long-term success. oved cash flow management for businesses of all sizes for their long-term success.About IBN TechnologiesIBN Technologies LLC, an outsourcing specialist with 25 years of experience, serves clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. Renowned for its expertise in Intelligent process automation includes AP Automation services like P2P, Q2C, and Record-to-Report. IBN Technologies provides solutions compliant with ISO 9001:2015, 27001:2022, CMMI-5, and GDPR standards. The company has established itself as a leading provider of IT, KPO, and BPO outsourcing services in finance and accounting, including CPAs, hedge funds, alternative investments, banking, travel, human resources, and retail industries. It offers customized solutions that drive efficiency and growth.Contact Details :USA: -IBN Technologies LLC66 West Flagler Street Suite 900 Miami, FL 33130India:-Global Delivery CentreIBN Technologies LimitedKohinoor House, 2nd floor,691/A/1B, Plot no. 7,Bibwewadi Road, Pune-411037

