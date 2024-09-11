GEP ECOTECH Biomass Shredders Accelerate Green Power Production in the Philippines

North Negros BioPower Biomass Shredder Machine Biomass Fuel Supply System

GEP ECOTECH Supports 75 MW Biomass Power Plants in Negros, Philippines

The project has been running smoothly for over four years now, and the client has been extremely satisfied with our equipment” — Shan Yufeng

NEGROS, PHILIPPINES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Negros, Philippines, San Carlos BioPower, North Negros BioPower, and South Negros BioPower, three biomass power plants with a combined capacity of 75 MW, have simultaneously commenced operations, benefiting over 300,000 residents.These biomass power plants, all funded by the ThomasLloyd Group, exclusively use locally produced sugarcane planting and processing waste, as well as small amounts of grass and woody materials, as fuel.Unlike conventional coal or gas power plants, biomass power plants use biomass as fuel to generate steam, which then drives turbines. The carbon in this fuel comes from plant photosynthesis, making it a renewable resource that reduces greenhouse gas emissions by over 500,000 tons annually. Biomass Shredder and Fuel Supply SystemEfficient fuel preparation is key to the continuous operation of biomass power plants. Raw biomass materials, like agricultural waste and woody residues, must be shredded into smaller, manageable sizes to ensure efficient combustion in boilers. This process not only maximizes the energy yield but also ensures a consistent fuel supply.When selecting shredders and fuel supply systems for biomass processing, factors like the material's volume, moisture content, and operational efficiency are critical. A reliable system must withstand high-volume, continuous operation with minimal maintenance to meet the demands of large-scale biomass power plants.GEP ECOTECH responded to these requirements by providing five large GDB13Q biomass shredders and a customized fuel supply system for the three power plants in Negros. These shredders are engineered to process sugarcane waste and other fibrous biomass materials, ensuring smooth, uninterrupted fuel preparation. The fuel supply system is integrated with the shredding process, delivering a consistent fuel flow to the boilers, maximizing plant performance and efficiency. Double-Shaft Shredder and Drum ChipperAs part of the biomass shredding solution, GEP ECOTECH’s Double-Shaft Shredder and Drum Chipper play pivotal roles in preparing biomass materials. The Double-Shaft Shredder is designed for handling large volumes of bundled biomass, such as sugarcane waste, grass, and woody residues. Its low-speed, high-torque design minimizes wear and tear, ensuring durability and efficient performance over long operating periods. This robust shredder breaks down fibrous materials into smaller pieces, making them suitable for combustion.The Drum Chipper, on the other hand, is tailored for processing wood residues and other coarse biomass. It delivers uniform wood chips, ensuring stable and efficient boiler operation. The combination of these two technologies ensures that biomass materials are processed into the optimal size and consistency required for efficient combustion, significantly improving the plants' overall efficiency and reducing operational downtime."The project has been running smoothly for over four years now, and the client has been extremely satisfied with our equipment," Shan said. "Our GDB13Q biomass shredders, along with the Double-Shaft Shredder and Drum Chipper, have consistently met the high-volume processing demands. One of the key factors contributing to the project's success is the reliability of our shredders, which have significantly minimized downtime and operational interruptions."Shan also highlighted the strong relationship with the client over the years. "We have received numerous additional orders for blades and other components during this period, which reflects the client’s satisfaction with both the performance and durability of our equipment."Future Outlook and Commitment to SustainabilityThrough projects like these, GEP ECOTECH demonstrates its dedication to advancing renewable energy solutions and reducing the global dependency on fossil fuels. The company is committed to continually developing cutting-edge technologies that support sustainable energy initiatives worldwide. By providing efficient biomass shredding and fuel supply systems, GEP ECOTECH plays a pivotal role in promoting cleaner energy solutions that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and foster a greener future.About GEP ECOTECHGEP ECOTECH specializes in providing advanced biomass energy solutions. With a focus on sustainability, the company develops and manufactures high-performance biomass shredders, drum chippers, and fuel supply systems designed to maximize efficiency and minimize environmental impact. GEP ECOTECH is committed to supporting renewable energy projects worldwide, helping to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and lower greenhouse gas emissions.Check https://www.aishred.com for more info.

Shredding and Fuel Supply System for Biomass Power Plants

