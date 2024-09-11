Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Size Poised to Hit USD 2.1 billion by 2031, Driven by a 4.7% CAGR: Insights from AMR

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market 2032

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market by Therapeutic Area, (Molecular-based Therapies and Steroid Therapy), and Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Store & Retail Pharmacies and Online Pharmacies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031". Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Market Size was Valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2021 and is Projected to Garner USD 2.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.This report provides a comprehensive overview of the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market, including an in-depth analysis of market trends, key segments, investment opportunities, value chain analysis, regional landscape, and competitive scenarios. It offers valuable insights for established market players, new entrants, investors, and other stakeholders to devise effective strategies and make informed decisions to enhance their market position. The report is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to gain a deeper understanding of the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market and its growth potential in the future.Rise in the incidence of the Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and surge in need for better healthcare services drive the growth of the global Duchenne muscular dystrophy market. However, inflated cost of treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy restricts the market growth. On the other hand, increase in government spending on the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors in developing countries, the development of healthcare infrastructure, and rise in demand for innovative treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy present new opportunities in the coming years.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A15646 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐃𝐮𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐃𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐲 (𝐃𝐌𝐃)• F Hoffmann-La Roche AG• FibroGen, Inc• GlaxoSmithKline plc• Italfarmaco S.p.A.• Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd• Pfizer Inc.• PTC Therapeutics• Santhera Pharmaceuticals Inc• Sarepta therapeutics• Wave life sciences ltd.• ABBOTT LABORATORIES𝐃𝐮𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐃𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐲 (𝐃𝐌𝐃) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: –Based on therapeutic area, the molecular-based therapies segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around three-fifths of the global Duchenne muscular dystrophy market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to R & D activities for exon skipping drugs, strong product pipeline and significant product launch by key players. The report also discusses steroid therapy segment.Based on distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global Duchenne muscular dystrophy market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to significant rise in the number of diagnosis through hospitals. However, the drug store & retail pharmacies segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the rise in the approval of drugs and their availability in drug store & retail pharmacies.Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global Duchenne muscular dystrophy market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is owing to technological advancements in Duchenne muscular dystrophy treatment and presence of key players & robust hospital infrastructure in the region.However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031. 