Villar, Cynthia: NP remains strongest party in Las Piñas

PHILIPPINES, September 11 - Press Release

September 11, 2024 NP remains strongest party in Las Piñas Las Piñas City remains a stronghold of the Nacionalista Party (NP), with two senators, one congresswoman, and majority of local elected officials aligned with its ranks. Two-term senator Cynthia A. Villar said the NP, the oldest political party in the Philippines and the Southeast Asia, continues to be the "force to reckon with" since the time of her father, Dr. Filemon Aguilar, who served as mayor from 1964 to 1986 and Congressman of Las Piñas-Muntinlupa from 1987 to1992. Cynthia Villar and Mark Villar are incumbent senators while Deputy Speaker Camille Villar is the sitting representative of the lone district of Las Piñas. Manny Villar, former House Speaker and Senate President, and one of the country's richest men, is the president of NP. Among its ranks are majority of incumbent local officials. Recently, the NP forged an alliance with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, further fortifying its presence in the 2025 midterm elections. The Villars continue to enjoy the support of Las Pineros as shown in the result of the 2019 local elections where Camille Villar who ran and won for the first time, obtained 173, 917 votes, which was more than the votes garnered by the winners in the mayor and vice mayor posts. In 2022, Camille Villar again won as Las Pinas Representative with 130,812 votes, again garnering more votes than the winning candidates for mayor and vice mayor. Cynthia Villar, whose term as senator will expire in 2025, said she is weighing her options to run for another post. She served as Las Piñas congresswoman for three terms from 2001-2010, where she held the Committee on Higher and Technical Education during the 13th and 14th Congress. She was President of the Lady Legislators during the 12th, 13th& 14th Congress initiating Legislation benefitting women, children and family. When she sought reelection as senator in 2019, she was proclaimed as the Number One Senator, having garnered more than 25.2 million votes. She chairs the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform, and the Committee on Environment, Natural Resources, and Climate Change. Cynthia Villar said "it is no wonder why" the NP and Villars continue to enjoy the support of Las Piñeros. "The family's established reputation for competence, its extensive national network and political alliances, as well as its deeply-rooted relations with the communities are all important in addressing local needs," she added. NP, nananatiling pinakamalakas na partido sa Las Piñas NANANATILI ang Las Piñas City na baluwarte ng NacionalistaParty (NP) na may 2 senador, isang congresswoman at nasa hanay nito ang karamihan sa mga halal na lokal na opisyales. Ipinahayag ni two-term Sen. Cynthia A. Villar na patuloy na "force to reckon with" ang NP, ang pinakamatagal na political party sa Pilipinas at Southeast Asia simula pa noong panahon ng kanyang ama- Dr. Filemon Aguilar. Nagsilbi siyang mayor ng Las Pinas noong 1964 -1986 at Congressman ng Las Piñas-Muntinlupa noong 1987-1992. Kasakukuyang senador sina Cynthia Villar at Mark Villar samantalang si Deputy Speaker Camille Villar ang kinatawan ng nag-iisang district ng Las Piñas. Dating House Speaker at Senate President si Manny Villar na Pangulo ng NP. Siya rin ang pinakamayaman sa buong bansa. Karamihan sa mga kasalukuyang local officials ng Las Pinas ay kabilang sa partido. Kamakailan, nakipag-alyansa ang NP sa Partido Federal ng Pilipinas ni President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. na magpapalakas sa presensiya nito sa 2025 midterm elections. Patuloy ang suporta ng Las Pineros sa mga Villar base na rin sa resulta ng 2019 local elections kung saan nanalo si Camille Villar sa unang pagtakbo. Nakakuha siya ng 173, 917 boto na mas mataas pa sa pinagsamang boto ng nanalong mayor at vice mayor. Noong 2022, muling nanalo si Camille Villar bilang Las PinasRepresentative na may 130,812 votes, higit na mataas sa pinagsamang boto ng mayor at vice mayor. Sinabi ni Cynthia Villar na magtatapos ang termino sa 2025, iniisip pa niyang kumandidato sa ibang posisyon. Naging congresswoman siya ng Las Piñas sa 3 termino mula 2001-2010, kung saan chairperson siya ng Committee on Higher and Technical Education noong 13th at 14th Congress. Pangulo rin siya ng Lady Legislators noong 12th, 13th at 14th Congress. Nanguna siya sa Legislation na nagbigay benepisyo sa mga kababaihan, bata at pamilya. Nag No. One senator siya nang tumakbo noong 2019. Nakakuha siya ng 25.2 million votes. Chairperson siya ng Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reformat Committee on Environment, Natural Resources, and Climate Change. Ani Cynthia Villar "it is no wonder why the NP and Villars continue to enjoy the support of Las Piñeros. The family's established reputation for competence, its extensive national network and political alliances, as well as its deeply-rooted relations with the communities are all important in addressing local needs," dagdag pa niya.

