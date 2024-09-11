Life-Space Slimram by Creative Department Wins Silver in A' Packaging Design Awards

Life-Space Slimram

Innovative Probiotic Packaging Design Recognized for Excellence in Functionality and Aesthetics

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Life-Space Slimram by Creative Department as a Silver winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of the Life-Space Slimram packaging, which stands out in the competitive world of packaging design.The award-winning Life-Space Slimram packaging design showcases the importance of innovative and functional packaging in the probiotic industry. By effectively communicating the product's unique benefits and aligning with the preferences of young online consumers, this design demonstrates the significant impact that well-designed packaging can have on product success and consumer engagement.Life-Space Slimram's packaging design sets itself apart through its distinctive box shape, which cleverly simulates the female waist to visually convey the product's slimming functionality. The dynamic and diverse patterns on the packaging surface, reminiscent of the fascinating transformations of the human microecology, are complemented by the brand's blue color and vibrant secondary colors, creating a balance between professionalism and fashion appeal.This recognition from the A' Packaging Design Awards serves as a testament to Creative Department's commitment to pushing the boundaries of packaging design. The award not only validates the effectiveness of the Life-Space Slimram packaging but also inspires the team to continue exploring innovative design solutions that resonate with consumers and elevate the brand's presence in the market.Life-Space Slimram was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of a talented team. Creative Direction was led by Darren Chan, while the design was expertly executed by Dongmei Chung and June Wen.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Life-Space Slimram packaging design by visiting the dedicated page on the A' Design Awards website:About Creative Department of By-Health Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.Established in 1995, By-Health introduced Vitamin & Dietary Supplements (VDS) into the Chinese market in 2002. Since going public on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2010, By-Health has rapidly become the leading VDS brand and industry benchmark in China. With a market share of 10.3% in 2020, according to Euromonitor data, By-Health has evolved into a global leader in the VDS industry.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit a strong emotional response, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life. The award celebrates designs that showcase technical excellence, artistic skill, and insightful creativity in the Packaging Design category, based on criteria such as innovation, sustainability, functionality, aesthetics, user convenience, brand identity, market competitiveness, and originality.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional packaging designs from innovative designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. The A' Design Award aims to promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to a better world through the power of good design. With a philanthropic mission at its core, the award motivates designers and brands to develop pioneering designs that positively impact the global community. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award is now in its 16th year and continues to inspire and celebrate remarkable achievements in packaging design.To learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore the jury members, view past laureates, and participate with your own projects, please visit: https://packagingdesignaward.com

