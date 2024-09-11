California secures federal assistance to support response to Bridge Fire

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that California has secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help ensure the availability of vital resources to Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties to suppress the Bridge Fire. California has also requested federal assistance to support the response to the Airport Fire in Orange County.

The fast-moving Bridge Fire grew rapidly to more than 34,000 acres Tuesday in the Angeles National Forest and is threatening homes in the communities of Wrightwood and Mt. Baldy.