TOKYO, JAPAN, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dragon Ball DAIMA, Unveiling new character designs and voice cast! The new voice cast consists of Showtaro Morikubo as Gomah, Junya Enoki as Degesu, and Yoko Hikasa as Dr.Arinsu! Plus, the ending theme will be the song “NAKAMA” by ZEDD feat. AI!!

Creator Akira Toriyama worked on the original concept, story, and character designs for the all-new anime series, Dragon Ball DAIMA, and it will begin airing in Japan on October 11th (Fri), 2024. Following the cast announcements from last week, we’re proud to announce even more voice actors for new characters! Also, following the opening theme, “Jaka Jaan, “ we are now revealing news on the ending theme as well. Zedd, who worked on the opening theme, will be producing the ending theme “NAKAMA,” whose lyrics were written and sung by the artist AI. Stay tuned for a never-before-seen Dragon Ball!!

Unveiling the designs of the new characters, Degesu and Dr. Arinsu!

Voice actors for the new characters!

Voicing Gomah, one of the new characters from the main trailer, will be Showtaro Morikubo.

In addition, Junya Enoki will be voicing the new character Degesu, and Yoko Hikasa will be voicing the new character Dr. Arinsu!

The three cast members have offered their comments.

Gomah – Showtaro Morikubo

I’ve been familiar with Dragon Ball for a long time, and I remember back in the days when the manga and anime started. So to have the opportunity to be involved with it made my really happy.

I thought, “I get to be in this!”

This series' production was extravagant, so please enjoy the grand story and cast.

Goku and company are in for a wild ride this time!

Degesu – Junya Enoki

It was a while after my audition that I learned I had been chosen, so it was quite a happy surprise for me and I thought, “I actually got the roll!” It was quite a happy surprise for me. Toriyama-sensei wrote the story himself, so the Dragon Ball from up to now is being passed on to a new Dragon Ball for the Reiwa period, and it feels like the Dragon Ball level is at 100%. I think everyone from children to adults will enjoy this, so I hope you’ll all watch it.

Dr. Arinsu – Yoko Hikasa

When I was told that I’d gotten the role of Dr. Arinsu, it was like a bolt of lightning out of the blue. At the time I was more astonished than happy, saying “How?! Why?! Are you sure?!” I’ve watched Dragon Ball since I was a child, and to see it remain a frontline anime even to this day makes me hope that Dragon Ball will continue 20 or even 30 years down the road. Just like the baton of Dragon Ball is passed down from family to family, I hope that people will continue to watch and enjoy Dragon Ball DAIMA again and again.

Ending theme "NAKAMA" by Zedd feat. AI!

The ending theme, “’NAKAMA’ by ZEDD feat. AI,” is a song that Zedd composed for Dragon Ball DAIMA. Zedd is a Grammy Award-winning musical artist and DJ/Producer who is currently in the spotlight after releasing an album for the first time in over nine years on August 30th. In addition to working on the opening theme, we are now revealing that he has worked on the ending theme as well.

"NAKAMA" composed by Zedd, lyrics and performance by the artist, AI.

We have received comments from AI.

It was far beyond my image when I was told to do the ending theme.

I was in tears of joy saying, “For real? Oh my god!!!! Oh my god!!!!!!!!!!!!

Still being a bit suspicious until I see it with my own eyes, but I’m simply too happy willing to tell to my children, friends, and all the “Dragon Ball fans”.

I’m so glad that I kept singing all these years….

I just can't wait to see it myself!!

With the reveals of the opening theme, ending theme, and the designs and voice casting of new characters, excitement is rising for Dragon Ball DAIMA. Just what are the relationships between the newly revealed characters?! How will they interact with Goku and company…?! Stay tuned for a new world of Dragon Ball that unfolds in the mysterious Demon Realm!

See the main trailer here: https://youtu.be/ezbYAglQoxI

About DRAGON BALL

The Dragon Ball phenomenon began in 1984 when Japan’s well-known manga from Akira Toriyama premiered in Shueisha’s “Weekly Shonen Jump” – becoming a top ranked title throughout its 10 and a half years of publication. Since then, the manga’s popularity has continued to grow with an astonishing record of 260 million copies sold worldwide and counting. And with Dragon Ball’s ever-increasing popularity, it has expanded beyond manga to include TV animation, movies, games, and merchandising.

Dragon Ball’s popularity kept its momentum, and in 2013, the release of its serial movies was restarted for the first time in 17 years to much acclaim. Then in 2015, the series “Dragon Ball Super” by the author Akira Toriyama began to air. In 2022, the movie “Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO” was released, earning not only the number 1 spot at the Japanese box office in its first weekend, but also number 1 at the worldwide box office in its first week. In October 2024, on the 40th anniversary of Dragon Ball’s serialization, the new series “Dragon Ball DAIMA” will finally begin and make its mark in the history of Dragon Ball!

Title Overview

Title: Dragon Ball DAIMA

Staff: Original work, Story & Character Design: Akira Toriyama

Director: Yoshitaka Yashima

Series Director: Aya Komaki

Animation Character Design: Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru

Series Composition & Scenario: Yuko Kakihara

Other Information

Dragon Ball DAIMA Official Site: https://dragonballdaima.com/en/

Dragon Ball DAIMA X Account: https://x.com/DB_super2015

Dragon Ball Official Site: en.dragon-ball-official.com

Dragon Ball Official X Account: @DB_official_en

(C)BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION

