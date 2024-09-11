SEVB Showcases Energy Storage Cells & Solutions at RE+ 2024 from 9-12 Sept. in L.A.

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From 9th -12th September, RE+ 2024 exhibition will be held at Anaheim Convention Center in Los Angeles. SEVB, a subsidiary of Sunwoda Group, will present the latest breakthrough technology and solutions in Energy Storage.



SEVB is a global leading comprehensive new energy technology enterprise, with nearly 30 years battery R&D and manufacturing experience, is now a global Tier 1 lithium battery manufacturer and ranking global top 32 New Energy Enterprise.





At RE+ 2024, SEVB will present energy storage cells including 72Ah, 102Ah, 280Ah, 314Ah and 625Ah, with high performance in low temperature charging, long service life, high energy efficiency, high energy density, low LCOS and high C- rate.

Other than that, SEVB will provide competitive and scenario-based five solutions covering C&I, Utility scale and residential application, network power, and smart grid.





SEVB’s ESS cell passed 62 production compliance tests including high power charging, constant voltage continuous charging, impact, seawater immersion, steady damp-heat, high temperature storage, acupuncture, etc., and third-party certification including UL1973, UL9540A, UN38.3, IEC62619, GB36276, etc.

SEVB’s 314Ah energy storage cell, which is one of the top sellers on the market, with cell energy density of 180Wh/kg, volume energy density of 395Wh/L, and designed perfectly for 20 feet 5Mwh energy storage system. Pre-replenishment lithium technology has applied in SEVB’s ESS cells, in the future 314Ah energy storage cell can achieve a cycle life of more than 15,000 times and a long service life of 25 years.

SEVB established branches in Hong Kong China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Australia, South Africa, Vietnam, India, etc. and has over 100 energy storage solutions applied in more than 100 countries & regions worldwide. SEVB, with complete integration of R&D, manufacturing, supply and sales system covering cell, BMS, PACK to EMS, is now a global leading provider of energy storage products and solutions.



Company: Sunwoda Mobility Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

Contact Person: Jami

Email: luoqiang1@sunwoda-evb.com

Website: https://www.sevb.com

Telephone: +86 13590179432

City: Shenzhen

Address: Sunwoda Industrial Park, No. 18 Tangjia South Road, Guangming District, Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9d6f926-a7ab-4ae8-84b6-d648cf5ea8a2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ab7a301-1c0e-4652-b7dc-d877fc40c97e

