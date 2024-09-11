New Book 'This is Why' by Al Stanley Released

Al Book cover

SOMERS POINT, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Al Stanley is excited to announce the release of his new book, "This is Why." “This is Why” is a book about a powerful story which describes about the challenges that are faced by the young people nowadays. Because today, the young generation is suffering, and it want to know why are you facing all this, this book has all the answers! The novel gives a detailed view about the outcomes which comes from bullying and the struggle to look for acceptance.Summary:"This is Why" is about a high school student which is dealing with bullies and are being judged by others. This book has a touching story that takes a look at the emotional impact of being mistreated and misunderstood.Key Focus:The main focus of this book is about understanding the reasons behind these extreme actions which are taken due to modern social pressures. And it also discusses why of young generation behaving in a certain way.Target Readers:Teenagers and their parents.Main Themes:• The long-term effects of bullying on a person.• Dealing with social relationships.• Coping with anxiety and depression.About the Author:Al Stanley is a great writer who defines about important social issues through his work. The way he portrays social issues is phenomenal. "This is Why" is a book which shows his dedication to highlight the difficulties young people face today.Book Preview:There is a powerful scene in the book, where the main character returns to school after a forced absence, only to find that he is still judged and criticized by his friends. Despite the hard challenges he faces, he finds moments of peace in small, everyday activities, which shows his inner strength and courage. Get your hands on this masterpiece now and discover the answers of your “whys”Hemingway Publishers is keen to publish stories and books that highlights social issues. Our selection of authors and stories aims to inspire thought and discussion among readers of all ages.AmazonAudio Book

