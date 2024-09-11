International Spamodelle Elton Ilirjani Astride the Catwalks at Seoul Fashion Week

Elton Ilirjani for Maison Nica (Photo Credits: Getty Images / Arun Nevader) Elton Ilirjani for Greedilous (Photo Credits: Getty Images / Arun Nevader) Elton Ilirjani for Greedilous (Photo Credits: Getty Images / Arun Nevader) Elton Ilirjani for Maison Nica (Photo Credits: Getty Images / Arun Nevader) Elton Ilirjani with Designer Monica Koh (Photo Credits: Getty Images / Arun Nevader)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hot on the High-Heels of Rakuten Fashion Week in Japan, Elton Ilirjani returned to South Korea’s Fashion Week and walked in two shows at the S/S 2025 Seoul Fashion Week in South Korea.Spamodelle (supermodel), activist and philanthropist Elton Ilirjani participated in catwalk shows over two days for brands including Maison Nica, and Greedilous. The Greedilous show was sponsored by LG Display and Snuggle! Where the CTO of LG Dsiplay was present to showcase the latest innovations in wearable liquid displays which can be used in clothing and bring fashion into the future.Launched in January 2021, Maison Nica by designer Monica Koh brand focuses on incorporating storytelling content into each fashion collection, with plans to expand into various fashion-related businesses such as webtoons and games. The philosophy is to make social issues into a new fashion story unique to Maison Nica through Roman mythology, and to be a brand that understands, loves, and influences everyone for good every season. For more information, please visit: www.maisonnica.com Greedilous by designer Younhee Park comes from the combination of the words, “Greedy” and “Fabulous”, meaning “goddess of beauty”. His collections focus on ever-changing patterns and delicacy, complimented by a strong silhouette. The Greedilous wearer wants to express themselves. For more information, please visit: www.greedilous.com To view the full Gallery of Images: https://bit.ly/3MEYd13 Photo Credits: Getty Images / Arun Nevader for Getty ImagesAbout Elton Ilirjani:Known around the world as a high-ranking social media influencer and fashion supermodel, Ilirjani has a following of over 12 million fans. His legions of followers are dedicated to listening and learning from his message of gender equality around the world. Elton promotes the importance of equality and freedom of expression through the concept of genderless modelling. Frequenting the pages of fashion magazines and international runway shows, the icon uses his powerful presence to promote a unified existence amongst all of mankind.Instagram: @EilirjaniAbout The HeadHunter Group:The HeadHunter Group is an International Executive Search Company with a comprehensive service offering. We offer innovative and high-quality recruitment, assessment and internet-based recruitment solutions. The HeadHunter Group offices are located in USA (New York NY, Los Angeles CA, Houston TX), Cyprus (Nicosia), Serbia (Belgrade), Greece (Athens), Albania (Tirana), Bosnia & Herzegovina (Sarajevo), Kosovo (Prishtina), North Macedonia (Skopje) and Montenegro (Podgorica).www: www.theheadhunter.com I: @the_headhunter_group | F: headhunter.al | X/T: @SangrealoAbout Seoul Fashion Week:Hosted and organized by Seoul Metropolitan Government, Seoul Fashion Week is a bi-annual series of global fashion business events, held in March and October. Seoul Fashion Week is operated strategically with a goal to become one of the most prominent fashion weeks of the world, following after New York, Paris, London, and Milan Fashion Weeks.For more information please visit, www.seoulfashionweek.org

