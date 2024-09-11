Discover the Impact of Bullying in 'This is Why'

Al Book cover

SOMERS POINT, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Al Stanley is excited to announce the release of his new novel, "This is Why." This is an interesting story that highlights the daily challenges a person faces while growing up. In this book, it is deeply explained about the mind of a person who has been bullied in his life and the serious consequences it can have on a person.Summary:There is a tough question asked in "This is Why": Why do some people commit terrible acts? The novel gives a deep exploration of what drives people to extreme actions. This book is for today’s young adults and their parents. This will make you understand why are some people like that.Main Message:Why do people commit actions that can impact people so badly? This is Why.Target Audience:Young adults and their parents.Key Messages:• The serious impact of bullying.• The importance of social interactions.• The issues of anxiety and depression among today's youth.Al Stanley is a new voice in contemporary fiction, focusing on real-world issues that matter to today’s youth. "This is Why" continues Stanley's mission to challenge and engage readers, encouraging them to think deeply about our society and the hidden struggles many people face.In the novel "This is Why," the readers are attracted to the character's world right from the beginning. After being wrongly accused and isolated, the main character returns to school. Despite the lack of support from parents and authorities, he tries to keep his composure and look for simple moments in life. The powerful scene sets the tone for a story that displays both heartbreaking and eye-opening moments. It shows how cruel this world can be! Get your copy now, and experience the journey!Hemingway Publishers is a company that is dedicated to bringing thought-provoking and engaging stories to readers around the world. “This is Why,” is a book published by this company. Our main goal is to encourage a deeper understanding of important issues through powerful storytelling. This is make you understand the social issues on a broader perspective.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.