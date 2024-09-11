'This is Why': A Novel That Explores the Struggles of Growing Up in the Modern World

Al Book cover

SOMERS POINT, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Publishers of Hemingway are thrilled to announce the launch of Al Stanley's new novel, "This is Why." This is a captivating book that explores the daily lives of young people who are dealing with serious bullying issues and its possible consequences. This book also provides a deep look and an overview of the challenges of growing up today.Al Stanley is a mental health advocate and a finance professional who comes from Southern New Jersey. In this book, he writes down his personal experiences and the challenges he faced in life. Following his debut book, "A Better Way," which focuses on depression, Stanley continues to explore important social issues with compassion and insight.Main Message: Will answers all “whys” of people doing wrong to others!Key Messages:1. Understanding Bullying and Its Consequences: The novel shows how bullying affects young minds and aims to increase empathy and awareness.2. Interacting Socially: The book highlights the complicated nature of social challenges faced by young adults.3. Depression and Stress: It is outlined in the book that there are several mental health struggles faced by many young people.Targeted Audience: Parents of young adults and young adults.Writing "This is Why" was a personal journey for Al Stanley. He spent many hours refining his story to make sure it touched readers deeply. The editing process was thorough and focused on making the characters' voices authentic and their struggles real.The manuscript went through several revisions, each adding more depth and clarity to the story. Stanley worked closely with editors at Hemingway Publishers to ensure every word conveyed the powerful message he wanted to share. This dedication is clear in the novel’s rich and thought-provoking content.Amazon

