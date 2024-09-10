Council Approves Resolution Affirming Montgomery County’s Commitment to Reproductive Rights

MARYLAND, October 9 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

From the Office of Council Vice President Kate Stewart

The Montgomery County Council voted unanimously today to approve a resolution spearheaded by Vice President Kate Stewart that reaffirms Montgomery County’s commitment to protect reproductive rights.

“Montgomery County’s Commitment to Protect Reproductive Rights is strong,” said Vice President Stewart. “Today, the Council unanimously supported upholding freedom, dignity and wellness in our communities and calls upon residents to support Maryland Ballot Question One – to codify reproductive rights and guarantee abortion rights in Maryland.”

County Executive Marc Elrich, Councilmembers, Department of Health and Human Services’ Chief of Public Health Dr. Nina Ashford, Executive Director of the Maryland Commission for Women Ariana Kelly, and reproductive rights advocates and health professionals shared their support for the initiative at a press conference following the vote this afternoon.

This measure comes in response to increased restrictions, legal barriers to care and criminalization of abortion seekers and providers nationwide following the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

The resolution recommends that County agencies coordinate to protect people or entities providing, assisting, seeking, or obtaining reproductive health services. Additionally, the resolution supports a Maryland constitutional amendment to protect the right to reproductive freedom, which will appear on the ballot this November. The resolution is cosponsored by the full Council.

# # #