California mobilizes nearly 6,000 boots on the ground to combat multiple wildfires, protect communities
SACRAMENTO – With multiple fast-growing wildfires impacting communities across California, the state has mobilized a massive air and ground response to contain the wildfires and help keep communities safe.
The 24/7 coordinated response includes thousands of boots on the ground, including firefighters, soldiers, law enforcement and first responders, as well as air assets including 51 helicopters and 9 fixed-wing aircraft.
The state and local agencies have deployed the following resources – including CAL FIRE, California National Guard, and the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) – across multiple wildfires:
- 5,755 total boots on the ground across 162 crews, including firefighters, soldiers and first responders
- 51 helicopters
- 9 fixed-wing aircraft, including 7 CAL FIRE aircraft and 2 National Guard C-130 aircraft
- 520 fire engines
- 75 dozers
- 141 water tankers
