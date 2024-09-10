Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,492 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,033 in the last 365 days.

California mobilizes nearly 6,000 boots on the ground to combat multiple wildfires, protect communities

SACRAMENTO – With multiple fast-growing wildfires impacting communities across California, the state has mobilized a massive air and ground response to contain the wildfires and help keep communities safe. 

The 24/7 coordinated response includes thousands of boots on the ground, including firefighters, soldiers, law enforcement and first responders, as well as air assets including 51 helicopters and 9 fixed-wing aircraft.

The state and local agencies have deployed the following resources – including CAL FIRE, California National Guard, and the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) – across multiple wildfires:

  • 5,755 total boots on the ground across 162 crews, including firefighters, soldiers and first responders
  • 51 helicopters
  • 9 fixed-wing aircraft, including 7 CAL FIRE aircraft and 2 National Guard C-130 aircraft
  • 520 fire engines
  • 75 dozers
  • 141 water tankers

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

California mobilizes nearly 6,000 boots on the ground to combat multiple wildfires, protect communities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more