Iowa Workforce Development Communications

Date: September 10, 2024

Contact: Jesse Dougherty

Telephone: 515-725-5487

Email: communications@iwd.iowa.gov

New Webinar Series to Help Expand Work-Based Learning Across Iowa

New series will showcase winning models from various industries and employers across the state.

DES MOINES, IOWA – Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) today is announcing a new webinar series that will encourage growth in Work-Based Learning (WBL) Programs by showcasing the many ways they are building the workforce pipeline across Iowa.

The IWD-hosted series will begin next month and will run through early next year, with each new webinar focusing on a specific area within WBL and related perspectives on the same topic.

“This unique series provides an incredible opportunity to increase awareness about the advantages and value in creating a successful work-based learning program in your community,” said Beth Townsend, Executive Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “The series will demonstrate different models of work-based learning that fit many different industries and occupations. It will also highlight the benefits of work-based learning in helping build soft skills, creating awareness of opportunities in our own backyard as well as provide additional tools for employers building their current and future workforce. We hope the series will spur creation of new work-based learning programs across Iowa.”

Details on the first webinar are below, which will focus on high school work-based learning and will feature the perspectives of employers, educators, and other partners talking about the successful models involving students. Iowa Work-Based Learning Coordinators, which represents school work-based learning coordinators across Iowa, is co-sponsoring the Oct. 1 webinar.

The full schedule of the webinar series can be found below. More details will be added in the weeks ahead.

Full Schedule: IWD Webinar Series on Work-Based Learning

Webinar One

High School Work-Based Learning: An Essential Tool to Prepare Students for Careers

October 1, 2024

3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Register for the Webinar

Welcome: Work-Based Learning (WBL) Is for Everyone Beth Townsend, Executive Director, Iowa Workforce Development (IWD)

Why UnityPoint Health Hires High School Apprentices and Interns Mary Peterson, Human Resources Business Partner, UnityPoint Health, Waterloo

How Schools Can Sustain WBL and What They Need from Employers Tara Troester, Past President, Iowa Work-Based Learning Coordinators, and Amy “Bozz” Bossard, President, Iowa Work-Based Learning Coordinators

Making WBL Work for Employers, and What They Need from Schools Connie Mehrhoff, Personnel Recruiter, East Penn Manufacturing, Corydon

How IWD Helps Businesses and Schools with WBL Abby Tibbetts, Work-Based Learning Program Designer, Iowa Workforce Development

WBL Resources at the Iowa Department of Education Joe Collins, Education Program Consultant, Health Science and Work-Based Learning, Iowa Department of Education

Q & A Moderated throughout by Kathy Leggett, Business Engagement Liaison, Iowa Workforce Development

Conclusion Linda Fandel, Governor’s Liaison for Work-Based Learning, Iowa Workforce Development



