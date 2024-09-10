Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,522 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,047 in the last 365 days.

Flags to Fly at Half-Staff on Patriot Day

CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Allan Urlis, (531) 510-8529 

 

Flags to Fly at Half-Staff on Patriot Day

 

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff on Patriot Day, September 11, 2024. Flags should be flown from sunrise to sunset.

“September 11 is a solemn day in our nation’s history. It is important that we collectively remember those who were lost and honor what their sacrifice still symbolizes today,” said Gov. Pillen. “Twenty-three years later, our resolve remains. We take nothing for granted, especially those freedoms we hold most dear.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Flags to Fly at Half-Staff on Patriot Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more