CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Allan Urlis, (531) 510-8529

Flags to Fly at Half-Staff on Patriot Day

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff on Patriot Day, September 11, 2024. Flags should be flown from sunrise to sunset.

“September 11 is a solemn day in our nation’s history. It is important that we collectively remember those who were lost and honor what their sacrifice still symbolizes today,” said Gov. Pillen. “Twenty-three years later, our resolve remains. We take nothing for granted, especially those freedoms we hold most dear.”