Flags to Fly at Half-Staff on Patriot Day
CONTACT:
Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495
Allan Urlis, (531) 510-8529
Flags to Fly at Half-Staff on Patriot Day
LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff on Patriot Day, September 11, 2024. Flags should be flown from sunrise to sunset.
“September 11 is a solemn day in our nation’s history. It is important that we collectively remember those who were lost and honor what their sacrifice still symbolizes today,” said Gov. Pillen. “Twenty-three years later, our resolve remains. We take nothing for granted, especially those freedoms we hold most dear.”
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.