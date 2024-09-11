Retreating to Europe: AVT Prepares for a Team Adventure in Lisbon and London

Colorful views of Lisbon's Alfama district are a must-see when visiting Portugal. It may be the 2nd oldest city in Europe, but it's sure to revive the team with a vibrant travel experience that encourages creativity. The Shard’s sleek structure stands at 95 stories high, a ‘Vertical City’ claiming the title of UK’s tallest building. London’s skyline shows its competition with the iconic Tower Bridge, a landmark with neo-Gothic style architecture and glass floor walkways. Artisan Venture Tours masters the art of designing unforgettable retreats with adventure-focused and skill building elements to elevate company culture and positively impact employees for growth throughout their personal and professional lives.

Artisan Venture Tours announces their upcoming company retreat to bring the full team together for an inspiring journey to Lisbon and London.

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artisan Venture Tours (AVT) is thrilled to share news of their upcoming company retreat to Lisbon and London, uniting the team for an inspiring journey. With team members spread across Montana and the Midwest, this global excursion aims to enhance collaboration, foster innovative thinking, and strengthen connections through face-to-face interactions.Scheduled for September 13, the retreat promises exciting adventures exploring iconic venues, relishing local cuisines, and immersing in the vibrant cultures of both cities. Follow @artisanventuretours on Instagram and LinkedIn to track their journey, uncover retreat planning tips, and be part of the outdoor escapades from your mobile device.TEAM BONDINGTeam bonding is essential in cultivating a cohesive work environment, particularly in a remote work setting. Spending quality time together outside the usual workday helps build relationships, trust, and communication, ultimately boosting morale and team unity. Research indicates that connected employees lead to enhanced collaboration and heightened productivity.BRAINSTORMING ABROADFor AVT, the blend of team bonding and brainstorming in a new setting is key to fostering a productive yet relaxed atmosphere where innovative solutions can flourish. By combining brainstorming sessions with travel experiences, the team anticipates a once-in-a-lifetime retreat experience for generating fresh ideas to better serve clients creatively.ITINERARY HIGHLIGHTSThe retreat itinerary includes must-visit destinations such as Belém Tower, Lx Factory, and the Alfama District in Lisbon, along with London's iconic sites like The Shard, Covent Garden, and Westminster Abbey. Stay tuned for updates on their journey, information about each location, and insights from this enriching experience.Take a break from those emails and share your favorite places, top recommendations, and can’t-miss locations with AVT on Instagram. Message @artisanventuretours to contribute to their itinerary and join in the adventure.Now's the time to start planning your retreat for 2025 and get ahead of the game by securing a venue and experiences for your group. Don't wait to invest in your team and check out artisanventuretours.com today to request a free proposal for your company's annual retreat or offsite event.***

