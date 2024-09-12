Vyrian Expands European Footprint with New Romanian Office

Vyrian's new office in Timișoara, Romania, strengthens its strategic position to serve the growing tech markets in Eastern Europe and beyond.

Strategic move taps into Eastern Europe's thriving tech hub, enhancing distribution capabilities.

We are thrilled to establish our presence in Romania, This move allows us to tap into Romania's rich pool of technical talent and positions us closer to our growing customer base in Eastern Europe.” — Tony Sivasothy, CEO of Vyrian

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vyrian Incorporated, a leading semiconductor and computer hardware supply chain solutions provider, announced the opening of a new office in Timișoara, Romania. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's growth and commitment to serving the rapidly evolving Eastern European market.

Romania's burgeoning tech sector, particularly in automotive and IT industries, presents exciting opportunities for Vyrian. The new office will leverage Romania's strategic location to enhance service to both EU and non-EU markets, further strengthening the company's European distribution network.

“We are thrilled to establish our presence in Romania,” said Tony Sivasothy, CEO of Vyrian. “This move allows us to tap into Romania's rich pool of technical talent and positions us closer to our growing customer base in Eastern Europe. We're excited about the possibilities this brings for both our company and our customers.”

Vyrian’s new Romanian office will focus on sales, customer support, and developing tailored solutions for the local and regional markets. The company plans to hire local talent and invest in the community, contributing to the region's economic growth into 2025.

About Vyrian Incorporated

Vyrian Inc. is a Houston, Texas-based, award-winning leader in algorithm-based supply chain management and engineering. Our teams specialize in the sales, marketing, and distribution of semiconductor, electromechanical and computer hardware components.

Vyrian offers high-quality, end-to-end supply chain management services that allow its customers to avoid disruption to their production cycles, resolve component shortages and streamline their supply chains. Vyrian’s exclusive distribution network spans Europe, Asia, and the Americas to allow quick market access to the critical electronic components its partners need today. Vyrian offers full-scale, comprehensive parts testing to ensure authenticity, conformance, and functionality of its products. As a GIDEP member organization, Vyrian actively works with its partners to reduce component nonconformance and the proliferation of high-risk components in the supply chain.

Vyrian’s QMS and facility certifications include AS9120, AS6081, and ESD 20.20 for test, sales, and distribution of electronic components.

