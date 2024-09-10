BookingCentral.com releases a new booking platform for boat rental operators

Submit Release
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BookingCentral.com, the leading provider of booking and management platforms for boat rental operators has announced a new version of the popular rental system for boat rentals, marinas and boating clubs.

The new version includes an updated Fleet Management dashboard to easily track vessel/vehicle utilization and upcoming maintenance. The dashboard also keeps track of damages, missing items and other issues. Renters can be tracked using an integrated GPS map.

BookingCentral includes a customizable Check In / Check Out forms with checklists, renter agreements, waivers, damage reporting, before/after pictures/video and more. It also includes a digital version of Florida’s SB 606 Pre-Rental Instruction And Attestation Form.

About BookingCentral.com

BookingCentral is the most modern and versatile booking platform for boat rentals. It is used by boat rental operators throughout the United States. For more information, visit https://www.bookingcentral.com/boatrentals or call 1-877-220-9120.


