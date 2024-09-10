Submit Release
U.S. Department of Education Awards More Than $251 Million to Improve Employment Opportunities for Individuals with Disabilities

   
State   

   
Name   

   
Total Amount for the 5-year Grant   

   
Colorado   

   
Blind Institute of Technology   

   
$8,030,000   

   
District of Columbia   

   
John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts   

   
$10,000,000   

   
District of Columbia   

   
National Disability Institute    

   
$9,999,997   

   
Florida   

   
Florida Atlantic University   

   
$9,961,460   

   
Florida   

   
University of South Florida   

   
$9,914,983   

   
Idaho   

   
Regents of the University of Idaho   

   
$7,805,939   

   
Illinois   

   
Aspire of Illinois   

   
$9,267,122   

   
Kentucky   

   
American Printing House for the Blind   

   
$10,000,000   

   
Louisiana    

   
The Lighthouse for the Blind in New Orleans, Inc.   

   
$10,068,975   

   
Maryland   

   
Maryland Department of Disabilities   

   
$9,496,534   

   
Maryland   

   
Melwood Horticultural Training Center, Inc.   

   
$8,025,391   

   
Maryland   

   
Wor-Wic Community College   

   
$5,732,501   

   
Minnesota   

   
Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development   

   
$10,000,000   

   
Minnesota   

   
Minnesota Department of Employment & Economic  Development   

   
$9,131,878   

   
Mississippi   

   
Mississippi State University   

   
$9,995,345   

   
Nebraska   

   
University of Nebraska Medical Center   

   
$9,941,252   

   
New York   

   
Volunteers of America-Greater New York, Inc   

   
$9,994,188   

   
North Dakota   

   
Bismarck State College   

   
$9,886,512   

   
North Dakota   

   
Minot State University   

   
$7,482,490   

   
Northern Marianas   

   
Northern Marianas College   

   
$9,197,150   

   
Oregon   

   
University of Oregon   

   
$9,999,378   

   
Texas   

   
The University of Texas at San Antonio   

   
$9,012,187   

   
Texas   

   
Volunteers of America Texas, Inc.   

   
$10,000,000   

   
Virginia   

   
ServiceSource, Inc.   

   
$10,820,573   

   
Wisconsin   

   
The Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System   

   
$9,999,998   

   
Wisconsin   

   
University of WI System, University of Wisconsin-Stout   

   
$8,170,233   

   
Wisconsin   

   
Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction   

   
$10,000,000   

   
Total   

   
   

   
$251,934,086   

