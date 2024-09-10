U.S. Department of Education Awards More Than $251 Million to Improve Employment Opportunities for Individuals with Disabilities



State

Name

Total Amount for the 5-year Grant

Colorado

Blind Institute of Technology

$8,030,000

District of Columbia

John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts

$10,000,000

District of Columbia

National Disability Institute

$9,999,997

Florida

Florida Atlantic University

$9,961,460

Florida

University of South Florida

$9,914,983

Idaho

Regents of the University of Idaho

$7,805,939

Illinois

Aspire of Illinois

$9,267,122

Kentucky

American Printing House for the Blind

$10,000,000

Louisiana

The Lighthouse for the Blind in New Orleans, Inc.

$10,068,975

Maryland

Maryland Department of Disabilities

$9,496,534

Maryland

Melwood Horticultural Training Center, Inc.

$8,025,391

Maryland

Wor-Wic Community College

$5,732,501

Minnesota

Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development

$10,000,000

Minnesota

Minnesota Department of Employment & Economic Development

$9,131,878

Mississippi

Mississippi State University

$9,995,345

Nebraska

University of Nebraska Medical Center

$9,941,252

New York

Volunteers of America-Greater New York, Inc

$9,994,188

North Dakota

Bismarck State College

$9,886,512

North Dakota

Minot State University

$7,482,490

Northern Marianas

Northern Marianas College

$9,197,150

Oregon

University of Oregon

$9,999,378

Texas

The University of Texas at San Antonio

$9,012,187

Texas

Volunteers of America Texas, Inc.

$10,000,000

Virginia

ServiceSource, Inc.

$10,820,573

Wisconsin

The Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System

$9,999,998

Wisconsin

University of WI System, University of Wisconsin-Stout

$8,170,233

Wisconsin

Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction

$10,000,000

Total



$251,934,086

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.