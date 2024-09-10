Submit Release
Armada Hoffler Announces Quarterly Dividend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) announced that its Board of Directors declared the cash dividend of $0.205 per common share. The third quarter dividend will be paid in cash on October 3, 2024, to stockholders of record on September 25, 2024.

The Board of Directors also declared a cash dividend of $0.421875 per share on its 6.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock payable on October 15, 2024, to stockholders of record on October 1, 2024.

About Armada Hoffler
Armada Hoffler is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information, visit ArmadaHoffler.com.

