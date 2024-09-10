Successful Conclusion! “The Deeper · The Richer” — WikiEXPO Thailand 2024 Provides Comprehensive Analysis of Industry Trends

Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a grand day-long fintech gala, “The Deeper · The Richer” — WikiEXPO Thailand 2024 has successfully concluded on September 9th.



This exposition, hosted by the internationally renowned fintech service provider WikiGlobal , co-organized by WikiFX , WikiBit , Australian Society for Computers and Law(AUSCL), Financial Services Institute (FSI), brought together elite professionals and innovative forces from the global fintech sector. Rooted in the Thai local market, the event deeply explored the limitless potential of Thailand’s financial sector while building a bridge for the exchange of global business wisdom and opportunities, allowing attendees to witness the latest developments and future trends in the fintech industry.





An Unprecedented Event, Capturing Global Attention

During the expo, fintech elites, business leaders, policymakers, and investors from around the world gathered to witness this historic moment. The event saw offline attendance surpassing 5,300, while global live streaming attracted 1,489,633 viewers and facilitated 28,753 online discussions, allowing those unable to attend in person to feel the vibrant atmosphere of this financial gala.

Notable Guests Gathered to Exchange Ideas

The expo featured nearly 100 prominent guests, including Mario Nawfal, Mayoon Boonyarat, Loretta Joseph, and Narun Popattanachai. Their speeches and discussions revolved around key topics such as diversified investment portfolios, the Commonwealth Virtual Asset Demonstration Law, Thailand’s digital asset tax policies, and future prospects for the Web3 ecosystem. Additionally, various sessions such as free dialogues and roundtable discussions not only provided attendees with cutting-edge industry insights but also sparked the potential for business collaboration.





Notably, in response to WikiFX's previously launched global trading method voting campaign, special guests gathered in a roundtable forum to share their unique insights on trading methods of interest. Mr. Weerapong Meesak, Owner of Page Wayrunusd, stated, "Candlesticks can accurately reflect the dynamics of current market prices." Mr. Koony Siripong Wannaprasit, CEO and Founder of Knightarmy Academy, suggested, "SMC (Smart Money Concepts) aligns best with my personal trading style." Furthermore, Mr. Smithi Charoenminin, CEO and Founder of Nayarm Trader, firmly believes that "The heart of successful trading is money management."

Localized Product Launch Leading Industry Trends

During the exposition, the highly anticipated inaugural WikiFX Skyline Guide was officially launched, garnering significant attention from global forex traders. This invaluable guide to local Thai brokers provides authoritative and professional reference information, further promoting the transparency and regulatory development of Thailand's financial market. Additionally, the guide was simultaneously released on the WikiFX official website and various authoritative global financial media platforms, presenting an authoritative and credible list of brokers to investors both in Thailand and around the world, creating a “Michelin Guide” for the forex field.

Looking to the Future, Creating Brilliance Together

The successful conclusion of “The Deeper · The Richer” — WikiEXPO Thailand 2024 not only marks an important gathering for the global fintech industry but also injects new energy and vitality into the future development of the sector. With continuous innovations in fintech and the ongoing expansion of application scenarios, we have reason to believe that a safer trading environment and a more inclusive, efficient, and sustainable fintech era is on the horizon.

We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude and highest respect to all the guests, exhibitors, partners, and staff who participated in this event. Your collective efforts and contributions have made this fintech gala a resounding success. We look forward to continuing our collaboration in the future to promote the prosperous development of the fintech industry!

About WikiEXPO

WikiEXPO , established in 2019, is a fintech expo focused on trading environment safety. By creating a leading global fintech expo and integrating various industry resources, it promotes healthy competition and orderly development. It is a grand event that combines authoritative information, industry wisdom, networking, and business opportunities. To date, WikiEXPO has successfully hosted dozens of expos across more than ten countries.

Evelyn Wu WikiEXPO evelyn-at-wikiglobal.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.