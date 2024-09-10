Bowser Administration and Metro Announce Plan for Enhanced Metrobus Service to Help Riders Amid DC Circulator Phase-Out

(Washington, DC) – Today, the Bowser Administration and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) announced temporary service adjustments to support most of the DC Circulator bus routes that will end on December 31, 2024.



“By consolidating more bus transit under the Metrobus brand, we can strengthen the District’s overall transit network, avoid duplicative services, and operate more efficiently,” said Acting DDOT Director Sharon Kershbaum. “These changes will allow our partners at WMATA to better serve thousands of bus riders while using resources more cost-effectively.”



Recently, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced the planned phase-down of DC Circulator service beginning October 1, 2024, with service ending December 31, 2024. In preparation, WMATA conducted a comprehensive review of its bus network and the proposed 2025 Better Bus Network redesign. DDOT and WMATA have identified ways to leverage Metrobus’s extensive network to ensure a seamless experience for DC Circulator customers, enhance service to key destinations, and provide additional capacity on routes that may experience crowding due to the shift of Circulator passengers to Metrobus. WMATA will use its best efforts to provide transitional service based on customer volume and key connections until the launch of the Better Bus Network in July 2025.



Key Elements of the Metrobus Service Proposal:

The first phase of adjustments will begin on October 1, 2024, with the elimination of the Rosslyn-Dupont route. The remaining modifications will start in December 2024 with the end of Circulator service. These interim route adjustments will continue through July 2025, when the Bus Network Redesign routes are implemented, bringing further improvements to the District’s transit riders.

Tentative

Effective Date * Circulator Route Proposed Metrobus Route Enhancements October 2024 Rosslyn-Dupont Route 38B additional service between Rosslyn and Farragut Square during peak weekend hours to achieve 15-minute headways December 2024 Union Station – Congress Heights A new Anacostia shuttle to Stanton/Pomeroy Street every 30 minutes December 2024 Woodley Park – McPherson Routes 52/54 additional service on 14th Street NW between Colorado Avenue and Metro Center December 2024 Georgetown – Union Station Merge routes 31 and 33 into a single route along H and I Streets NW through Franklin Square and extend via New York and Massachusetts Avenues to Union Station December 2024 L’Enfant – Eastern Market No interim service adjustments provided.



Western stops covered by Route 74; Central stops covered by Route P6; Eastern stops covered by Routes 90/92.



Metrorail also provides service along the original Circulator route. December 2024 National Mall No interim service adjustments provided.

*Upon WMATA Board approval a final service adjustment schedule will be publicly available.



The WMATA Board of Directors is expected to vote on the service agreement at its September 12 meeting, allowing DDOT and WMATA to begin final planning on the service adjustments.



The proposed adjustments will be implemented at a relatively low incremental cost, using WMATA’s existing fleet. The annual cost is estimated at approximately $10 million, significantly lower than the Circulator’s 2022 operating expense of $42 million. This proposal also allows the District to avoid more than $200 million in capital investments needed to maintain Circulator operations.



DDOT is also working with RATP Dev, WMATA, and other local transit agencies to support all DC Circulator employees during this transition. DDOT will continue to offer resources to ensure that contracted employees have multiple opportunities to find new jobs. DDOT will host a virtual public meeting later in September to present the final plans for the Circulator closure and WMATA bus service schedules.



DC Circulator riders who need assistance navigating alternative travel options are encouraged to visit wmata.com and use the Trip Planner feature. For current routes and DC Circulator updates, please visit dccirculator.com.



Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos