Vow ASA: Notification of trade – primary insider

Badin Invest Limited, associated company with the CEO in Vow ASA Henrik Badin, has today sold 406 362 shares.







Please refer to the attached Notification of transaction for further details. For background, see similar announcement of trade dated 9 September 2024.

After this transaction, Mr. Badin owns through Badin Invest Limited, 9 387 516 shares in the Company.





This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act









Attachment

