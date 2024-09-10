Iterate.ai is Named One of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators

One of just a few AI companies on Fast Company’s annual list, Iterate.ai continues to invest in the development, solutions, and talent that bring its customers’ AI aspirations to life

SAN JOSE, Calif. and DENVER, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterate.ai , whose AI innovation platform enables enterprises to build production-ready applications and ready-to-use products for private AI requirements and the AI PC era, today announced that the company has been named to Fast Company ’s sixth annual list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators . The list honors organizations and businesses that demonstrate an inspiring commitment to encourage and develop innovation at all levels. Iterate.ai was recognized for empowering enterprise customers to achieve exceptional, efficient, and differentiated AI innovation success.



Iterate.ai’s patented enterprise AI application solutions significantly accelerate enterprises’ innovation and customer experience goals by drastically simplifying AI application development through easy-to-use, drag-and-drop components. Centered around Iterate.ai’s powerful Interplay platform , customers build AI-fueled solutions 17x faster and with a 350% runtime improvement in production environments. Fully containerized and optimized to run AI on CPU architectures, Interplay can be flexibly deployed to edge servers, data centers, or cloud instances.

Iterate.ai continues to innovate with new releases built to address specific enterprise pain points in bringing next-gen AI projects to production. The company now offers Generate , a secure AI Manager application that utilizes RAG and multiple secure vector databases to provide LLM capabilities to both the enterprise and SMB markets. Generate stands out by enabling local and private execution of LLMs on AI PCs, leveraging the power of CPUs, NPUs, and compact GPUs by Intel.

Iterate.ai also recently released AppCoder , a world-class open source community LLM that generates AI code with natural language—and outperforms alternatives in ICE Benchmark testing.

In addition to its enterprise offerings, Iterate.ai has demonstrated its commitment to public safety by open-sourcing powerful Weapons Detection AI software , freely available for non-profits such as schools and religious institutions to enhance their security measures.

Iterate.ai’s culture of innovation extends to helping its customers invent new technologies and even file for their own patents. This AI domain expertise and support is why some of the world’s largest beauty brands, retailers, and financial institutions rely on Iterate.ai to bring new applications to market, and why companies like Intel partner with Iterate.ai to drive cutting-edge AI developments.

“From hardware-optimized drag-and-drop AI and AI PCs, to ensuring private and secure AI for the enterprise, to small language models, AI on the edge and more, we are actively empowering the business and technology leaders we work with to successfully leverage everything that today’s AI landscape can deliver,” said Jon Nordmark, CEO and co-founder, Iterate.ai.

“On behalf of the team at Iterate, we’re proud to have our commitment to innovation—and fostering a workplace where AI innovators want to build—recognized by Fast Company,” said Brian Sathianathan, CTO and co-founder. “It’s absolutely an honor, and we’re looking forward to unveiling more innovative solutions to customers and partners over the next few months.”

“Innovation is a global priority that cuts across all industries, and this year’s list reflects that diversity,” says Brendan Vaughan, editor in chief of Fast Company. “The top ten features four companies headquartered outside of the U.S. and includes representatives from technology, advertising, finance, biotech, pharmaceuticals, ecommerce, and the nonprofit sectors.”

Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators issue (Fall 2024) is available online now, and the print issue will be on newsstands beginning September 17, 2024.

About Iterate.ai

Iterate.ai is at the forefront of empowering businesses with state-of-the-art AI tools and technologies. Its platform, Interplay, is cloud-agnostic and can run AI on the edge and in secure private environments. With five patents granted (including “drag-and-drop AI”) and nearly a dozen more pending, Iterate.ai’s platform offers corporate innovators a low-risk, systematic way to scale in-house, near-term digital innovation initiatives. With its largest office in San Jose, CA and Denver, CO, Iterate.ai has a global presence with other offices in North America (Texas, Washington, Arizona), Europe (Stockholm), and Asia (India, Sri Lanka, Singapore).

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com .

