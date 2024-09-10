445th Airlift Wing participates in Exercise Patriot Medic 2024 U.S. Air Force Logo Sept. 10, 2024

445th Airlift Wing medical Airmen joined approximately 500 U.S. Air Force Reserve medical personnel assigned to 14 units who participated in Exercise Patriot Medic 24 with Joint and Allied Forces, at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 2-17, 2024. The 445th AW also provided a C-17 Globemaster III for the exercise.

PM24 is an annual exercise conducted to challenge and assess Citizen Airmen on their ability to manage administrative, medical and patient transport tasks according to their specific mission requirements while operating in a simulated deployment environment.