Attorney General Bonta Calls on Congress: Warning Labels on Social Media Are Overdue

Continues commitment to protect children online

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today joined a bipartisan coalition of 42 attorneys general in sending a letter to Congress supporting the United States Surgeon General’s recent call for Congress to require a surgeon general’s warning on social media platforms. Young people are facing a mental health crisis fueled by social media. The attorneys general argue that by mandating a surgeon general’s warning on algorithm-driven social media platforms, Congress can address the growing crisis and protect future generations of Americans.

“Social media companies have continuously demonstrated an unwillingness to tackle the youth mental health crisis, instead looking to dig in deeper for the sake of profits,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Warning labels on social media are a clear and frank way to communicate the risks that social media engagement poses to young users. Just like we are certain of the risk of alcohol or cigarette use, we are certain of the mental health risks of social media use. I urge Congress to adopt this commonsense step that complements California's work to protect our children and teens.”

A growing body of research links young people’s use of social media platforms to a variety of serious harms, including depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation. Algorithm-driven social media use also interferes with adolescents’ daily lives by chronically disrupting their sleep with irresistible algorithmic recommendations, infinite scrolling, and a constant stream of notifications designed to keep kids relentlessly engaged on the platform.

In the letter, the attorneys general highlight states’ work to protect children online and argue that this epidemic requires federal action. A warning would clearly and straightforwardly highlight the risks that social media platforms pose for young users and complement other actions taken by states.

Attorney General Bonta is steadfast in his commitment to protecting children online.

In October 2023, Attorney General Bonta co-led a bipartisan coalition of 33 attorneys general in filing a federal lawsuit against Meta Platforms, alleging that Meta, among other things, designed and deployed harmful features on Instagram and Facebook that addict children and teens to their mental and physical detriment. In November 2023, Attorney General Bonta announced the public release of a largely unredacted copy of the federal complaint against Meta. The removal of the redactions provides additional context for the misconduct that the attorneys general allege.

In March 2023, Attorney General Bonta as part of a bipartisan multistate coalition, filed an amicus brief supporting efforts to compel TikTok to produce subpoenaed materials and evidence as part of ongoing nationwide investigations into the company’s role in the growing youth mental health crisis.

In January 2024, Attorney General Rob Bonta, Senator Nancy Skinner, and Assemblymember Buffy Wicks introduced the Protecting our Kids from Social Media Addiction Act (SB 976), and the California Children’s Data Privacy Act (AB 1949), landmark legislation seeking to protect youth online. Both bills passed the Legislature and are on Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk awaiting signature.

In June 2024, Attorney General Bonta, along with Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto, announced a $500,000 settlement with Tilting Point Media LLC resolving allegations that the company violated the California Consumer Privacy Act and the federal Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act by collecting and sharing children’s data without parental consent in their popular mobile app game “SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off.”

A copy of the letter can be found here.