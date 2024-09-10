Zeebu Founder Featured in "30 Young Entrepreneurs to Follow in 2024" by Forbes Portugal

Raj Brahmbhatt is the Founder and CEO of Zeebu, the world’s first on-chain settlement platform for telecom carriers.

Dubai, UAE, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raj Brahmbhatt, the innovative founder of Zeebu, a leading blockchain-powered telecom settlement platform, has been recognized in Forbes Portugal’s "30 Young Entrepreneurs to Follow in 2024" list. This prestigious feature highlights Brahmbhatt’s contributions to transforming the telecom industry through decentralized finance (DeFi) and blockchain technology.



Raj Brahmbhatt Founder and CEO of Zeebu

The "30 Young Entrepreneurs to Follow" list by Forbes Portugal recognizes young business leaders who are driving change in their respective fields. Brahmbhatt’s inclusion reflects the remarkable impact Zeebu has made in revolutionizing cross-border settlements for telecom operators, drastically improving efficiency and reducing settlement times from days to mere minutes.

Zeebu’s Role in Telecom Innovation

Zeebu, the world’s first blockchain-powered settlement platform designed specifically for the telecom sector, addresses the longstanding inefficiencies in telecom finance by leveraging blockchain and decentralized finance technologies. Within just 12 months, Zeebu has processed over $3 billion in transactions, solidifying its reputation as a pioneer in telecom financial solutions.

Raj Brahmbhatt, CEO and founder of Zeebu, shared his thoughts on the recognition, stating: “Being featured by Forbes Portugal is a great honor. This recognition motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in B2B settlements through blockchain technology. It’s a testament to the hard work of the Zeebu team and our commitment to real-world blockchain applications.”

What’s Next for Zeebu?

Building on its success, Zeebu is preparing to launch the Zeebu Protocol, aimed at becoming the largest liquidity protocol for B2B settlements. This initiative will further decentralize the telecom finance space and provide operators with new tools for optimizing their operations. Under Brahmbhatt’s visionary leadership, Zeebu is positioned to remain at the forefront of telecom industry innovation.

For more information about Zeebu and its cutting-edge solutions, visit Zeebu.com.

Media Contact:

Riya Yadav

Zeebu

riya.yadav@zeebu.com



About Zeebu:

Zeebu is a blockchain-powered settlement platform built for telecom operators, streamlining cross-border payments and optimizing financial workflows. By utilizing decentralized finance (DeFi), Zeebu offers instant liquidity and significantly reduces settlement times. With over $3 billion in transactions processed, Zeebu continues to lead in the telecom finance sector.

