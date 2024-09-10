Integrated Power Services Acquires DUAL-Électrotech

Leading Canadian Electrotechnical Service Provider Expands IPS Power Management Business in Canada and Northeastern U.S.

Greenville, SC, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Power Services (IPS), one of the foremost independent solutions providers of electromechanical equipment, rotating equipment, and power management systems, has strengthened its portfolio with the acquisition of DUAL-Électrotech Inc. “This strategic move expands our power management product and service capabilities and adds depth to our substation engineering, maintenance, repair and field services offerings throughout Canada and the Northeastern United States,” said Shannon Moses, IPS Executive Vice President for Power Management.

Located in Sherbrooke, Quebec, DUAL-Électrotech provides low-, medium- and high-voltage electrical products and services to customers in the electric power generation, commercial, agriculture, steel and aluminum, pulp and paper, and refinery markets. "DUAL-Électrotech is a welcome addition to the IPS family," said Moses. “This deal further enhances our portfolio, allowing us to deliver the most comprehensive and innovative single-source solutions to our customers in the industrial, commercial, utility and renewable energy sectors.”

Founded in 1995, DUAL-Électrotech has an unmatched reputation throughout Canada, as a leader in customizing and optimizing products and services in electrical distribution. With nearly three decades of experience, the company continues to drive industry advancements and deliver exceptional solutions.

“We’re pleased to announce this partnership with IPS, a top industrial solutions provider,” said Eric Ducharme, Area General Manager for DUAL-Électrotech. “By combining IPS's robust repair and engineering network with DUAL-Électrotech’s strong presence in Canada, we can offer a broader array of quality products and services to our customers as well as the best possible future for our employees.’’

“Together with our 2023 acquisition of Surplec, a Canadian leader in power, distribution, and specialty transformer service, repair, and remanufacturing, this deal will allow IPS to provide a comprehensive substation offering across Quebec and Ontario,” added Moses.

With the acquisition of DUAL-Électrotech, IPS now manages a network of 91 locations, including 51 full-service electromechanical remanufacturing centers and 23 power management remanufacturing locations, serving the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Caribbean.

About Integrated Power Services (IPS)

Integrated Power Services (IPS) is a leading provider of service, engineering, and remanufacturing for electrical, mechanical, and power management systems. With a focus on industry-specific expertise and a comprehensive range of capabilities, IPS supports critical infrastructure across a wide range of customers. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, IPS operates the largest network in the industry, with service and distribution centers, field offices, and strategically located warehouses across North America, the United Kingdom, and the Caribbean. Each IPS location is equipped to respond, rethink, and resolve complex challenges, offering access to an extensive global talent pool and resources for seamless, single-source solutions. To learn more, visit www.ips.us or www.ips.ca.

