Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,640 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,132 in the last 365 days.

AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | August 2024

Milwaukee, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
  August   YTD - August Beginning
Inventory 		 
  2024 2023 %Chg   2024 2023 %Chg Aug 2024  
2WD Farm Tractors                  
  < 40 HP 10,107 12,927 -21.8   96,046 112,964 -15.0 78,944  
  40 < 100 HP 4,652 5,523 -15.8   36,158 39,917 -9.4 36,821  
  100+ HP 1,746 2,127 -17.9   15,539 16,917 -8.1 12,534  
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 16,505 20,577 -19.8   147,743 169,798 -13.0 128,299  
4WD Farm Tractors 326 311 4.8   2,665 2,534 5.2 875  
Total Farm Tractors 16,831 20,888 -19.4   150,408 172,332 -12.7 129,174  
Self-Prop Combines 619 770 -19.6   3,933 4,792 -17.9 1,692  
               



The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers


414.272.0943
statsticsdepartment@aem.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | August 2024

Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more