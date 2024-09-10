DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Avis Rent A Car System LLC Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by Avis Rent A Car System LLC (“Avis”). Avis learned of suspicious activity on or about August 5, 2024. To join this case, go HERE.



About Avis Rent a Car System LLC

Avis is an American car rental company headquartered in Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey.

What happened?

On or about August 5, 2024, Avis discovered that hackers had accessed one of their business applications. After an investigation, Avis confirmed that the unauthorized access occurred between August 3, 2024, and August 6, 2024. Personal information, including names and other identifying details, was obtained by this unauthorized party. Up to 299,006 individuals have been affected by this breach.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification, you need to understand the risks of possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft, and your legal options for mitigating such risks, including joining a class action lawsuit.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating bringing a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies on behalf of customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the Avis data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 or 215-867-2399 ext. 1

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and dangerous and defective drugs and medical devices.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. No class has been certified in this case, so you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. Your ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

