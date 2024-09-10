California urges [U.S.] Supreme Court to uphold Clean Air Act waiver

In briefs filed Monday, state Attorney General Rob Bonta and EPA said the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit got it right when it ruled in April that industry challengers and Republican-led states had failed to show how the courts could fix any harm they suffered as a result of California’s Clean Air Act waiver.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.