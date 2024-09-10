Submit Release
California urges [U.S.] Supreme Court to uphold Clean Air Act waiver

In briefs filed Monday, state Attorney General Rob Bonta and EPA said the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit got it right when it ruled in April that industry challengers and Republican-led states had failed to show how the courts could fix any harm they suffered as a result of California’s Clean Air Act waiver.

