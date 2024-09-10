Ear Pro Launches Nationwide at CVS in the United States

Ear Pro Prevents Ear Infections

Ear Pro Challenges Conventional Ear Health Solutions, Offering Families an Easy Way to Protect Against Water-Related Ear Infections

Our all-natural formula creates a protective layer that prevents water from being trapped in the ear.” — Tradian Maier

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ear Pro , the leading all-natural solution for preventing swimmer’s ear and other water-related ear infections , is excited to announce its expansion into more than 7,300 CVS stores across the United States. This partnership with CVS represents a significant milestone, making Ear Pro more accessible to families and water enthusiasts nationwide.Ear Pro has quickly become a trusted brand name among families, swimmers, divers, surfers, and anyone who enjoys water and beach activities, thanks to its innovative approach to ear health. Unlike traditional treatments that address ear infections after they occur, Ear Pro works preventively by creating a waterproof barrier in the ear canal, stopping water from becoming trapped and preventing infections.To support this national launch, Ear Pro has proudly partnered with USA Artistic Swimming and USA Triathlon, both of which recently won silver medals at the Paris Olympics. Ear Pro is the go-to ear protection tool for elite athletes worldwide, providing them with effective ear health solutions during rigorous training and competitions."Partnering with CVS is a significant step forward in our mission to protect ear health for everyone who enjoys water activities," said Tradian A. Maier, Founder of Ear Pro. "We believe prevention is the key to reducing the millions of cases of swimmer’s ear that occur each year. By making Ear Pro widely available at CVS, we’re providing families with an easy and effective way to avoid the discomfort and healthcare costs associated with ear infections.""Swimmer’s ear, typically caused by water trapped in the ear, is not just an inconvenience—it’s a serious issue that affects millions of people annually," Maier continued. "Our all-natural formula creates a protective layer that prevents water from being trapped in the ear. We’re excited to see how our partnership with CVS will help more people discover how simple it is to avoid water getting trapped and ear infections, and in many cases, also avoid the need for antibiotics."CVS recognized the importance of reducing healthcare costs associated with swimmer’s ear and saw Ear Pro’s potential to fill a critical gap in the market. Unlike conventional ear care products that focus on drying water after it’s already trapped in the ear, Ear Pro’s all-natural formula prevents water from getting trapped in the first place. This proactive approach to ear health aligns with the growing demand for preventive care solutions, particularly among millennial parents seeking safe, natural products for their families.With its launch at CVS, Ear Pro is set to become an essential item in every beach bag, pool kit, and family medicine cabinet. This partnership represents a broader commitment to advancing ear health in the United States and globally, as Ear Pro continues to expand in Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, Africa, and the Middle East.“When we first looked at this issue as water enthusiasts and parents, we told ourselves there must be a better, smarter way of handling this than just going into the water and hoping for the best. Why are we focusing only on treating the issue? Why not address the root cause in the first place, like we do with sunburn by using sunscreen?"About Ear ProFounded by water sports enthusiasts who understand the challenges of ear health, Ear Pro is an all-natural, preventative solution for ear infections caused by trapped water. Ear Pro’s formula, which includes medical-grade mineral oil and organic oregano oil, creates a water-repellent layer in the ear canal, preventing water from being trapped and causing infections. Ear Pro is safe for all ages, from infants to adults, and is now available at CVS stores nationwide, as well as online.For more information, visit:

