Maryland State Police Investigating Single-Vehicle Crash In Washington County

September 10, 2024

(BIG POOL, MD) — Maryland State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday morning in Washington County.

The driver of a Mazda, identified as Yelson Aguilar, 19, of Baltimore, Maryland was transported by ambulance to Meritus Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. A passenger in the Mazda and two six-year-old children were flown by Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 3 and Trooper 5 to MedStar Washington Hospital Center and Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. for treatment of their injuries.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack responded to the area of eastbound Interstate 70, near mile marker 11, for a report of a single-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, the Mazda, operated by Aguilar, was traveling east on I-70 when for unknown reasons, traveled off the roadway, subsequently overturning in the median.

I-70 was closed for more than an hour for the crash investigation. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hagerstown Barrack at 301-766-3800. The investigation is active and ongoing.

