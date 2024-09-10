New MTSS Cohort Opportunity to Equip Principals in Leading Equity-based MTSS for Student Supports

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is thrilled to announce an innovative training program that will empower school principals to champion equity-based Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) for comprehensive student success.

Implementation of a Multi-Tiered System of Support is a requirement in Maine schools. The purpose of this learning cohort is to provide training and support to Maine school principals and related personnel with the design and implementation of MTSS frameworks that provide them with the knowledge and tools necessary for addressing the diverse needs of students and to promote school and student success effectively. By adopting a schoolwide MTSS, schools can foster a culture of academic, behavior, social/mental health, and attendance support, early intervention, and data-driven decision-making, ultimately leading to improved growth and achievement rates and better outcomes for all students.

Participants in this cohort will:

Build capacity to design and effectively lead schoolwide MTSS across grades PK-12

Develop knowledge and skills to make MTSS a part of the school culture to ensure valuable work in high-leverage student supports that can be blended and braided into a cohesive system that leads to longterm positive impact,

Convene relevant stakeholders into MTSS leadership teams that are prepared to utilize research-based strategies for identifying areas of concern/need, assessing identified problems, selecting solutions, creating targeted plans, and monitoring outcomes that cross all school domains (reading, mathematics, behavior, social and emotional/mental health, and attendance)

Explore and learn how to use a variety of MTSS implementation tools and resources that are used to assess and build readiness for MTSS implementation, assist principals in aligning initiatives and layering support for maximum impact and long-term sustainability, and facilitate the identification of existing or future barriers that may have a negative impact on the implementation of MTSS and provide action steps for removing barriers to aid in successful MTSS implementation.

The MTSS cohort will take place through a hybrid of synchronous and asynchronous learning sessions from October 2024 through December 2024, utilizing both live in-person and virtual sessions, including onsite school visits, small group in-person team-based workshop events at a centralized location, and a 2-day whole group in-person convening at a location to be determined.

Please attend the online information session for more detailed information regarding the timeline, commitment requirements, and in-person meeting location(s).

The program is open to PK-12 principals and any of their designated MTSS Team members. Applications for participation will open after September 9th and will be reviewed on a rolling basis through September 26th until all slots are filled. All schools will be notified of their application status no later than September 27th, with virtual learning sessions to begin the week of October 7th.

For further questions, you can reach out to Andrea Logan, MTSS Specialist, via email (andrea.logan@maine.gov) or by phone (207-592-2011) Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM through 4:30 PM.